Jamerson, Mary Elizabeth



May 25, 1926 - October 16, 2020



Mary Elizabeth Lewis Jamerson, affectionately called "Maw Maw," was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina to the late Robert Austin and Leola Lewis on May 25, 1926. She finished her course and peacefully gained her wings at the home of her son in Clemmons, North Carolina, on October 16, 2020. She was a Lifetime member of Galilee United Methodist Church. Mary was preceded in death by: her husband, Luther Jamerson and her parents, Robert Austin and Leola Lewis; brothers, James Crosby, Walter Lewis and John Edward Lewis; sons, Paul Edward, Jerry Eugene, and Azariah Jamerson; and two daughters-in-law. Those who remain to cherish her memory and lift up her legacy are: two sons, Steve Russell (Laura) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and Robert Manuel (Marie) of Clemmons, North Carolina; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and fourteen great-great-grandchildren; three special cousins, Denorris, Elaine and Levaugh Crosby; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral service will be private due to COVID 19 restrictions. Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home and from 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Adams Chapel AME Zion Church, Kings Mountain, NC.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.