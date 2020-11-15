Advance - Mary "Shorty" Evans, 90, passed away November 10, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday in the Gentry Family Chapel. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Evans family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, North Carolina
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, North Carolina
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
FRANCES Phillips
November 14, 2020
Pam, I'm so sorry for your loss of your mama. Mary Gray was there when I was born and has always been a shining happy light whenever you saw her!
Mindy Spillman
Family
November 13, 2020
Sending prayers and love... So grateful for the loving care Shorty gave to my family many years ago.
Sarah Mackie
Friend
November 12, 2020
Shorty was the most amazing, godly woman I have ever known. I consider her my grandmother and while I mourn her passing I rejoice in the security of knowing exactly where she is!
Melissa Cranston
Friend
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mary "Shorty" , I have fond memories of her from my childhood days she was so much fun. I remember one time when I was very young, she made me a slingshot. But she was also a fine christian lady in the Yadkinville PH church. With fond memories Johnny
Johnny Pardue
Friend
November 12, 2020
Pam So sorry to hear about Shorty. Prayers for you ❤
Diane Mathis
Friend
November 12, 2020
Pam, So sorry to see the passing of your Mother, praying for peace and comfort for you and your family!
Charlotte Bryant
November 12, 2020
Shorty was such a blessing to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.