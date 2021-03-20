Fleming, Mary Louise
July 29, 1927 - March 13, 2021
Miss Mary Louise Fleming, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 13, 2021, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkin. Miss Fleming was born July 29, 1927, in Surry County, one of ten children born to the late Fletcher and Cora Edwards Fleming. She dedicated her life to spreading the gospel of her Lord and Savior. She started her ministry in The Salvation Army and moved on to the Pentecostal Holiness Church. She spent 27 years traveling as an evangelist and pastored several churches through the years. Left to cherish her memory are two special nieces and caregivers, Anna Laura Templeton and Rosilyn "Demi" Thompson; a special nephew, Guy Fleming; two special nieces, Theresa Hazel and Jane Cole; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by two sisters, Lettie Reece and Irene Fleming; and seven brothers, Lonnie Fleming, William Fleming, Fred Fleming, Paul Fleming, Gene Fleming, Arthur Fleming, and Johnny Fleming. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Tracy Boone officiating. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time to depart to the cemetery for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Conference International Pentecostal Holiness Church, 7545 US 29, Browns Summit, NC 27214. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation for the love and care given to Mary. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2021.