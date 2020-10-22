Mabe, Mary "Maggie" Goad
February 24, 1934 - October 20, 2020
WALKERTOWN - Mary "Maggie" Magalene Goad Mabe, 86, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are required.
Mrs. Mabe was born on February 24, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late Ernest Lee Goad and Ruby Odell Shaffer Goad. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she faithfully played the organ and piano until her health declined. She enjoyed sewing and canning and being the wonderful homemaker that she was.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Mabe.
She is survived by her son, Chris Mabe; daughter, Karen Mabe Harrison; sister, Frankie Case and husband, Clyde; grandsons, Tristan, Daniel and Justin; granddaughter, Andrea Harrison Layton and husband, Jon; great-grandchildren, Mabry and Campbell Layton and numerous special extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, c/o: Janet Roberts, 2336 NC Hwy 772, Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.