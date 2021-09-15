Himes, Mary



July 3, 1933 - September 11, 2021



Mary Dean Himes, born July 3rd, 1933 in Elizabeth City, NC as Mary Davis, died September 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Wooten, of Charlotte, her brother Joe Davis (Jeanie) of Ohio, her daughter Pamela Himes of Greensboro, her son Charles Himes (Susie) of Broomfield, and four grandchildren Madeline, Mariah, Miriam, and Millicent. Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, Raymond Himes, who died in 1992.



Mary graduated from Asbury College, after which she went on to obtain a master's in education from the University of NC at Greensboro, all while working as a teacher and caring for her family. She was well respected and liked by her students, teaching reading skills in both elementary and middle school contexts within the NC educational system. She finished her teaching career at Jamestown Middle School.



Mary emanated a joy of life, willingness to work and a strong commitment to helping and serving others. She lived a life of encouragement to all she came in to contact with. She loved Jesus, to whom - even in the last days of her diminishing ability to communicate - she would sing praise to and cry out to in prayer. The love she knew from Him readily overflowed to all around her. Her approach to life was very tactile, always wanting to "do" something for others, in any way she could think of within (and often outside of) her capabilities. Her impact on those around her, especially family, will not go unremembered. We have deep gratitude for the caregivers and support staff at Brookridge Retirement Home, the way they graciously managed her transition through Alzheimer's from independent to assisted living to skilled nursing, and the kindness they extended in their care during her last days. The memorial service will be held at Brookridge Retirement Home in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, September 18th at 2:30 pm, with reception to follow on site.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.