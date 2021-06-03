Humes, Mary Nell Rae Walker
January 10, 1929 - May 24, 2021
Mary Nell Rae Walker Humes, 92, entered into her Savior's rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Midway, KY.
She was born Mary Nell Rae Walker in Flint, MI, on January 10, 1929, the only child of Ray Earl and Mary Elizabeth Walker. She grew up in Flint, Michigan, and returned there after graduating from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she received her BA in Education.
Her first job was teaching in the Flint Public Schools. By Spring of her first year teaching she became the Director of the Mott Foundation TotLot program, which grew in her seven years to 40 centers and 100 leaders across the Flint area. Alongside her time with the Mott Foundation, she received a Masters in Community School Administration from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, with additional hours from Michigan State University. During this time she discovered a love for theater, creative dramatics, creative arts, and puppetry. She brought her creativity and dedication to bear on her work with children, which touched countless children's lives and also brought high commendation from the Flint Public Schools administration for her excellent work and valuable contributions.
She was married to Daniel Baker Humes from 1953-1970. During their time in Flint, MI, her oldest son, David, was born. The young family relocated to the warmer climate of Winston-Salem, NC, in October of 1957 to begin a new adventure. In the next ten years, son, Tim, and daughter, Amy, were born. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, she combined her commitment to volunteerism and her love for children's theater through her leadership as Chairman of the Children's Theater Board (three years), and active membership and service as an officer of the Executive Board of the Winston-Salem Junior League.
In the late 60s, she co-owned the fun and whimsical Shop of John Simmons, located in Thruway's lower mall, with dear friend and neighbor, Jo Walker. While there, she earned a degree from The New York School of Interior Design, which gave The Shop an added dimension of home decorating that seemed a natural extension of its fun gifts, fine accessories, and quality culinary and kitchen wares.
By 1975 she branched out on her own, becoming owner and designer of Pygmalionne, Ltd. Interior Design Studio. Shortly thereafter she began a real estate career that started with Helms-Parrish in 1980. It began to grow and require more of her time and energy, at which point, she brought her design studio to a close in 1995. However, she always brought her eye for design and picture of what might be as she would invite home buyers to envision spaces in ways that would best reflect them.
Mary Nell's professional life culminated in a fulfilling career in real estate, where she received many credentials, honors, and awards over her 35 years with Prudential Carolinas Realty that was Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Carolinas Realty by the time she retired in 2015. What gave Mary Nell great satisfaction professionally was knowing that she had helped a person or family find their just-right home, or was a valued part of their transitioning, selling, or moving to a larger home for a growing family. Her clients were often from some era of her life, friends of her children, or if they were new to town, they received a warm welcome, a thorough tour, and a knowledgeable oral history of Winston-Salem. By the end of closing, there was often a friendship forged, and another newcomer enfolded into the community.
In her retirement, she did what she loved: cooking and showing warm hospitality to friends and family through delicious meals and stimulating conversation around her well-worn and well-loved dining room table. It was her joy to play a part in introducing people whom she loved and admired, who might have something in common with one another, and which always seemed to widen the circle of friendship. She lived by the adages she quoted most: "If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all," and "Uncle Doc always said to eat dessert first so you know how much room you'll have for supper!"
She was an active member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, from 1985 until her move from Winston-Salem in March of 2019 to Versailles, KY. She was a beloved member of her Sunday evening fellowship group from Redeemer, as well as devoted to her weekly women's Bible study. She always looked for opportunities to grow in her faith.
It's easy for an obituary to turn into something akin to a resumé. And anyone who knew Mary Nell, knew she had a dedicated work ethic and certainly did not shy away from a challenge—professional or otherwise. She gave herself completely to any part she played at any time in her life—daughter, student, cousin, sorority sister, teacher, wife, mother, grandmother (and she even snuck great-grandmother in there), volunteer, creative, leader/director/manager, owner, designer, realtor, follower of Jesus, neighbor, and friend. But Mary Nell was so much more than her accomplishments or the culmination of her education and work experiences. Although those weren't separate from who she was, she fully brought all of herself—her gifts, her talents, her heart, and her mind—to whatever she gave herself. Under all the hats she wore, the one she wore best was simply being her kind, selfless, warm, inclusive, compassionate, caring, unconditionally loving self! The qualities that most reflected the image of the God she loved. Those of us whose lives have been touched by hers will forever be a little better for having known her. And the world she's left is a little better for her having lived well, courageously, beautifully, and faithfully in it!
Mary Nell is survived by her three children, David (Judy) Humes of Versailles, KY and their children, Baker Humes and Madison Humes both of Lexington, KY, Adam (Steph, and son, Jack) Miller of Owensboro, KY, and Justin (Sarah, and children, Hagan, Rorke, and Henry) Miller of Versailles, KY; Tim B. Humes of Clearwater Beach, FL; and Amy Humes (Kevin) Offner, and their son, David Offner, all of Charlottesville, VA.
A HomeGoing Service with reception to follow will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 4 pm at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Mary Nell Humes, to one of the following ministries/charities she supported: Young Life-Forsyth County (please designate to YL Greater Forsyth County), giving.younglife.org
; InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, USA, donate.intervarsity.org
; or Redeemer Presbyterian Church, redeemerws.org/give/
.
Clark Legacy Center
241 Rose Hill
