Over 35 years ago, I decided to add a roommate to my house. That roommate was Tim Humes. Throughout the years that followed, I was fortunate to meet and converse many times with his mom " Mary Nell". She was such an accomplished woman, who was intriguing, informative and just plain fun to talk to, I looked forward to the times Tim would say, its Mary Nell..and I would say, "hold on Tim, let me say Hi !! or at least ask him to pass on the greeting. This is a woman who raised an incredible family, a woman who will be sorely missed... The world needs more "Mary Nells"

Robert Stevens Ihrie Family June 3, 2021