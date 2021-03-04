Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Williams Ingram
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Ingram, Mary Williams

October 10, 1934 - February 27, 2021

Mary Williams Ingram went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 27, 2021, following an extended period of illness at Novant Health. She was born October 10, 1934 in Forsyth County of Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Joseph Williams, Sr. and Lula Ballard Williams. She had three brothers and was the eldest of the four children born to this union. Mary graduated from Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teacher's College, now Winston-Salem State University, and Draughn Business College. She retired after 40-plus years from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, where she was a lab technician in the quality assurance department. Mary was a longtime active member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Mother's Board, Season Saints Ministry, Sunday School, Wednesday Bible Study, and a coordinator for The Clothing Boutique and Food Bank. Her major goal in life was to love people for who they were and being a faithful role model in her Christian life, which she was truly a dedicated servant of God. Her radiant smile and sweet spirit was her trade mark of love she carried with her daily. She was always a joy to be around. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and McKinley. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years of marriage, Roland James Ingram; four children, Verisia (Gregory) West, Ronald (Renee), Larry (Nita) and Lorenzo (Wendy); grandchildren, Shedrick, Phillip, Terrell, Tenee', Marcus, Miles, Malik, April, Drey, and Robin; a host of great-grandchildren; a devoted brother, Benjamin F. Williams (Helen); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. There will be a time for family and friends to offer condolences from 11:00am until 11:30am Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Mar
6
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Mar
6
Interment
Piedmont Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have so many good memories of my Aunt Mary. She was all about faith, family and love. When you spent time with her She was always the life of the party. I miss her dearly but I hold on to all of those special memories.
Lavon McDowell
March 28, 2021
Mrs. Ingram was our neighbor for 20 years. She was always encouraging us & giving advice about many life lessons. She snd Mr. Ingram enjoyed our cooking and we enjoyed working in our yards together, side by side. We will always remember her beautiful smile and that high pitch laugh. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Ingram and the family.
Gary & Carolyn Brown
March 4, 2021
Praying for your peace and comfort on your loss
Clarence & Anna Gilliam
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results