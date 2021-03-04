Ingram, Mary Williams
October 10, 1934 - February 27, 2021
Mary Williams Ingram went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 27, 2021, following an extended period of illness at Novant Health. She was born October 10, 1934 in Forsyth County of Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Joseph Williams, Sr. and Lula Ballard Williams. She had three brothers and was the eldest of the four children born to this union. Mary graduated from Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teacher's College, now Winston-Salem State University, and Draughn Business College. She retired after 40-plus years from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, where she was a lab technician in the quality assurance department. Mary was a longtime active member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Mother's Board, Season Saints Ministry, Sunday School, Wednesday Bible Study, and a coordinator for The Clothing Boutique and Food Bank. Her major goal in life was to love people for who they were and being a faithful role model in her Christian life, which she was truly a dedicated servant of God. Her radiant smile and sweet spirit was her trade mark of love she carried with her daily. She was always a joy to be around. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and McKinley. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years of marriage, Roland James Ingram; four children, Verisia (Gregory) West, Ronald (Renee), Larry (Nita) and Lorenzo (Wendy); grandchildren, Shedrick, Phillip, Terrell, Tenee', Marcus, Miles, Malik, April, Drey, and Robin; a host of great-grandchildren; a devoted brother, Benjamin F. Williams (Helen); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. There will be a time for family and friends to offer condolences from 11:00am until 11:30am Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.