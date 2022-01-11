Menu
Mary Shore Johnson
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Johnson, Mary Shore

April 27, 1932 - January 9, 2022

Hamptonville

Mary Lea Shore Johnson, 89, wife of Hurley Walser Johnson died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Bermuda Village. Mary was born April 27, 1932 in Yadkin County and was the daughter of the late Alfred Jay Shore and Ella Mae Pinnix Shore. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and actively participated in many roles when she was able. Mary loved her flower gardens and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. Mary was well-loved in her small town and made those around her feel welcome. She loved to entertain and she enjoyed traveling to new places. She was a wonderful southern cook that made biscuits and pound cake that would melt in your mouth. Mary was a great wife, mother and friend to all, although her most treasured role was being "Grandmother."

Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hurley Walser Johnson, Sr. of the home. Mary and Hurley took great care of each other and treasured their little dog Jewel. Mary is also survived by five children, Hurley Johnson, Jr. (Diann) of Yadkinville, NC, Erica Johnson of Yadkinville, NC, Jason Johnson (Cindy) of Yadkinville, NC, Byron Johnson (Brenda) of Roaring River, NC and Lisa Johnson (Diane) of Vail, AZ; eight grandchildren, Aaron Johnson (Kathy) of Yadkinville NC, Melia Howard (Kyle) of Union Grove, NC, Cassie Vipond (Weston) of Hamilton, VA, Grant Johnson of Yadkinville, Katie Johnson Bishop of Hamptonville, Elliott Johnson of Greensboro, NC, Alex Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC and Samantha Osteen (Jake) of Mills River, NC; seven great-grandchildren, and other special family members and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Jim Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. You may pay your respects Thursday from 8:00 AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home.

Memorials to honor Mary may go to The Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Johnson family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a beautiful friend. May the family keep Mary in their hearts
Margaret
February 9, 2022
Heartfelt prayers for the family
Natalie
February 9, 2022
Deepest condolences to Mary Lea's family and friends. She will be missed.
Nancy Money-Turnage
January 13, 2022
I am writing this for my Mother (Jean Shore Crater). " I am going to miss Mary Lee so much. She was my lifetime friend and cousin. I remember all of our good times we had together growing up, but especially, I will miss her from Church at Shiloh for many years. From being a special friend, attending WMU, worshipping together to her being my 'heart sister' and being so special year after year. I want you to know she is with God and her family and friends. Her smile will be special in my heart until I see her again, May God Bless each family member at this hard time in your life. May you have peace deep in your hearts." Ann Crater Groce for Jean Shore Crater,
Jean Shore Crater
Family
January 11, 2022
To the family of Mary Lea. I join in your grief of the loss of your Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by all. She was a good example of a Christian. She was always so good to my Mama (Jean Crater) and my grandparents (Wes and Isar Shore)- her uncle and aunt. Just know she is happy and healthy now and meeting her family members and many friends that have gone on before her, but most of all, she is with the Lord, her Savior. I'm sure she heard "Well done". May God you all and give you peace at this time. Love you all. Ann Crater Groce.
ANN CRATER GROCE
Family
January 11, 2022
Thank you for all you did for me and all you taught me when I was growing up.I always loved coming to see you and will look forward to seeing you again later on down the road.I will always love and miss you.Until we meet again ,thank you grandmother for being a bright part of my life.
Aaron Johnson
Grandchild
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Prayers.
Deborah Mickles Brown
Friend
January 10, 2022
