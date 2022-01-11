Johnson, Mary Shore
April 27, 1932 - January 9, 2022
Hamptonville
Mary Lea Shore Johnson, 89, wife of Hurley Walser Johnson died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Bermuda Village. Mary was born April 27, 1932 in Yadkin County and was the daughter of the late Alfred Jay Shore and Ella Mae Pinnix Shore. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and actively participated in many roles when she was able. Mary loved her flower gardens and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. Mary was well-loved in her small town and made those around her feel welcome. She loved to entertain and she enjoyed traveling to new places. She was a wonderful southern cook that made biscuits and pound cake that would melt in your mouth. Mary was a great wife, mother and friend to all, although her most treasured role was being "Grandmother."
Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hurley Walser Johnson, Sr. of the home. Mary and Hurley took great care of each other and treasured their little dog Jewel. Mary is also survived by five children, Hurley Johnson, Jr. (Diann) of Yadkinville, NC, Erica Johnson of Yadkinville, NC, Jason Johnson (Cindy) of Yadkinville, NC, Byron Johnson (Brenda) of Roaring River, NC and Lisa Johnson (Diane) of Vail, AZ; eight grandchildren, Aaron Johnson (Kathy) of Yadkinville NC, Melia Howard (Kyle) of Union Grove, NC, Cassie Vipond (Weston) of Hamilton, VA, Grant Johnson of Yadkinville, Katie Johnson Bishop of Hamptonville, Elliott Johnson of Greensboro, NC, Alex Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC and Samantha Osteen (Jake) of Mills River, NC; seven great-grandchildren, and other special family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Jim Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. You may pay your respects Thursday from 8:00 AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home.
Memorials to honor Mary may go to The Gideons International.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.