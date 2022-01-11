I am writing this for my Mother (Jean Shore Crater). " I am going to miss Mary Lee so much. She was my lifetime friend and cousin. I remember all of our good times we had together growing up, but especially, I will miss her from Church at Shiloh for many years. From being a special friend, attending WMU, worshipping together to her being my 'heart sister' and being so special year after year. I want you to know she is with God and her family and friends. Her smile will be special in my heart until I see her again, May God Bless each family member at this hard time in your life. May you have peace deep in your hearts." Ann Crater Groce for Jean Shore Crater,

Jean Shore Crater Family January 11, 2022