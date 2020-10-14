Baity, Mary Kathryn "Kat"
May 3, 1939 - October 12, 2020
Mary Kathryn "Kat" Baity, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home after several months of declining health. She was born May 3, 1939 in Davie County to Roby Addison Baity and Annie Hutchens Baity. She was a member of the first graduating class of Davie County High School in 1957. Mary Kathryn was co-owner and operator of Town and Country Florist in Yadkinville for over 40 years with her close friend, the late Carrie Steelman. Mary Kathryn loved watching UNC and all ACC basketball. She enjoyed visiting with and talking on the phone with friends she had made through the years. She liked family reunions, Farmington class reunions, scrapbooking, country music, and Christmas. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church. Mary Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Roby Lee, Jim, Jerry, Billy Dean, and Bobby Gene Baity; two nephews; and special friends, Julius and Mary Potts. Surviving are her best friends, Steve and Dale Potts; her sister and brother-in-law, Nellie and Buddy Prim; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Dorothy, and Sandra Baity; special nephews, Mike, Joey, and David Prim; other nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces'; several cousins and many friends, and neighbors. Special thanks to her caregivers who became family. There will be a public viewing at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:00PM until 5:00PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Noel Hawks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
