Wagoner, Mary Lee Pruitt
February 10, 1928 - November 13, 2020
For God so loved the world, the he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but may have everlasting life. John 3:16
Mrs. Mary Lee Pruitt Wagoner, age 92, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Oaks at Forsyth in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Wagoner was born February 10, 1928 in Surry County to Raymond and Novella Johnson Pruitt. Mrs. Wagoner retired from Indera Mills and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Curtis Wagoner; grandchildren, Christopher Edwards and Michelle Wagoner, great grandson, Tyler Wagoner; sisters, Geneva Anthony, Lucille Pruitt, Bertha Draughn and Selma Pruitt and brothers, Jimmy Pruitt and Joseph Pruitt. Survivors include: sons, Bobby Wagoner and his wife Donna of Winston-Salem and Michael Wagoner and his wife Sherry of Kernersville; daughters, Barbara Edwards and her husband Roger of Lexington and Tammy Barker and her husband David of Walkertown; brother, Ray Pruitt; sister, Grace Simpson; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild Mrs. Wagoner will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The family will have a private funeral service at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel. A public graveside service will be conducted Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Level Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Floyd Boles officiating. The family requests that memorials be made to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S. Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; Oak Level Baptist Church, PO Box 123, Roaring River, NC 28669; Liberty Hospice, 1007 Lexington, Ave., Thomasville, NC 27360 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. The family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services at The Oaks at Forsyth and Liberty Hospice for the care shown to Mrs. Wagoner during her stay. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.