Marshall, Mary
July 24, 1933 - February 24, 2021
Mary Wood Marshall, 87, of Winston-Salem, died on February 24, 2021 and Heaven gained an angel. She was born July 24, 1933 to Pearlie May and Orville Deskin Woods. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Marshall; sons, Calvin and Randy Westmoreland; grandson, Jeremy; two brothers: Daniel and Jr (Orville); and sister, Julie. Surviving are daughters, Debbie Lane and Ruth Leonard; sons, Alvin and Ricky Westmoreland. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Rippey; grandchildren, Donna, Missy, Kenny, Jimmy, Wayne, Brittney and Zack; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Moma was the most loving and caring mother. She was a strong woman devoted to God and her family. After raising her children, Mary became a nanny to several families throughout the community. We will miss her dearly but know that she is now walking with God. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
