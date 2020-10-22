Sharpe, Mary Love McKinney



November 3, 1932 - October 19, 2020



Mary Love McKinney Sharpe, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Surry County on November 3, 1932, to the late Thomas and Ada Loggins Love. Mary was the third of eight children. She was humble, kind, loving, wise, sincere, and honest, but most of all she loved unconditionally. Mama always said she was lucky to have her children, but her family has always felt they were the lucky ones because God chose her for them. She enjoyed the little things in life, vegetable gardening, her flowers, day trips, mini vacations, but nothing brought her more pleasure than having her children and grandchildren around her. Mama loved cooking for her family and all major holidays were gathered around at her home. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband of 34 years, Nelson McKinney; her second husband of 12 years, Conrad Sharpe; and a son, Stevie; and five siblings. She is survived by six children: Roy (Malinda), Janie, Lonnie (Vicki), Nancy (Barry), Jerrelene, and Randy (special friend, Cheryl). Granny is also survived by twenty-four grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy and Barbara Ann. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Brims Grove Baptist Church with Mr. Michael Boyles officiating. Burial will follow at Pinnacle Baptist Church, 1054 East Old Phillips Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. The family will receive friends at Brims Grove one hour prior to the service.



Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel



305 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.