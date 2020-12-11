Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary McLean
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
McLean, Mary

December 25, 1941 - December 9, 2020

Mrs. Mary Crouch McLean, 78, of Lewisville, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born December 25, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Charles L. and Margaret H. Russell Crouch. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School to the four year old class. She also was a very successful manager with Tupperware and received the Prestigious American Business Women's Association Award of the year. Mary worked at Belk in the Bridal Department and directed many weddings. She then went into the insurance business and was a secretary for a construction company. She loved knitting, sewing and crafts, but most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Mclean was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Carlton McLean. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Stephen Carlton McLean and wife Pam of Wilmington; one daughter, Beth M. Brown and husband Allen of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Whitney and Michael Brown, and Jonathan and Kristin McLean; also, her loving dog, Susie.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Kernersville Moravian Graveyard with Pastor Christy Clore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rowan County. Condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Kernersville Moravian Graveyard
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are heartbroken to learn of Mary's passing. We know she is with Ronald and her family that has passed on before her, now. She was a big part of our life. She made the dress I wore in my first grade picture and was there to direct our wedding. She loved her family and was so proud of all of them. She shared that love with everyone she was in contact with. This is a loss for all of us, as she was so loved so much. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mary. A light has moved on to shine in heaven.
Eddie and Pat Boggs
December 11, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Mary´s death . i had not seen her in years and kept meaning to visit. i´m reminded of all the good times Mary and I had going with our husbands in band trips including when we went to England and France in the 1980 s . Fun times . Fond memories ! Prayers for Mary´s family .
Linda Dixon
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results