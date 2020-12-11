McLean, Mary
December 25, 1941 - December 9, 2020
Mrs. Mary Crouch McLean, 78, of Lewisville, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born December 25, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Charles L. and Margaret H. Russell Crouch. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School to the four year old class. She also was a very successful manager with Tupperware and received the Prestigious American Business Women's Association Award of the year. Mary worked at Belk in the Bridal Department and directed many weddings. She then went into the insurance business and was a secretary for a construction company. She loved knitting, sewing and crafts, but most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Mclean was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Carlton McLean. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Stephen Carlton McLean and wife Pam of Wilmington; one daughter, Beth M. Brown and husband Allen of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Whitney and Michael Brown, and Jonathan and Kristin McLean; also, her loving dog, Susie.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Kernersville Moravian Graveyard with Pastor Christy Clore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rowan County. Condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.