Murphy, Mary Kelly Hofmann
August 8, 1962 - March 18, 2021
Mrs. Mary Kelly Hofmann Murphy, 58, passed away March 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 8, 1962 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Regina Kelly. She loved and focused her efforts on being a good mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and employee. Mary will be remembered as a person who made an impact on everyone she met and handled every challenge head on. She was very grateful for the many, many blessings she had. She loved reading non-fiction books, baking treats, working out, and planning family events. Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter A. Hofmann. Survivors include her husband, Jim Murphy; her children, Lindsey and Andrew Hofmann; step children, Taylor and Colleen Murphy; her parents, Joseph and Regina Kelly; her siblings, Kathy (Greg) Benson, Joanne (John) Nodecker, Michael (Katie) Kelly, Thomas (Laura) Kelly and Jean (Jerry) Waters and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mary Hofmann Murphy Leadership Scholarship Fund with Greater Gift. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
