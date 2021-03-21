Menu
Mary Kelly Murphy
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
Murphy, Mary Kelly Hofmann

August 8, 1962 - March 18, 2021

Mrs. Mary Kelly Hofmann Murphy, 58, passed away March 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 8, 1962 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Regina Kelly. She loved and focused her efforts on being a good mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and employee. Mary will be remembered as a person who made an impact on everyone she met and handled every challenge head on. She was very grateful for the many, many blessings she had. She loved reading non-fiction books, baking treats, working out, and planning family events. Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter A. Hofmann. Survivors include her husband, Jim Murphy; her children, Lindsey and Andrew Hofmann; step children, Taylor and Colleen Murphy; her parents, Joseph and Regina Kelly; her siblings, Kathy (Greg) Benson, Joanne (John) Nodecker, Michael (Katie) Kelly, Thomas (Laura) Kelly and Jean (Jerry) Waters and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mary Hofmann Murphy Leadership Scholarship Fund with Greater Gift. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Mary's family and friends. She was an incredible person and will be greatly missed.
Jonathan Ram
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Delphine Dennis
March 26, 2021
Heartfelt condolences. It is difficult to accept that someone so full of life and goodness is no longer with us. The Bateson Family
Josie & Seamus Bateson
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out the your family.
Robin McBride
March 23, 2021
All Our Love, The Dame Family
March 22, 2021
Mary you are at peace and everlasting joy...but it was not a easy journey...you traveled it with such grace and unending strength. Jim and your entire family, you have lost a true angel who will look over you from HEAVEN.
Sending love and prayers, Marge
Marjorie Asel
Friend
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mary. She was also so nice to me. She will be missed.
Craig Sheppard
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She was an incredible lady with so much strength. Cherish the memories she created with you. In sympathy, Sherry Caudle (Vienna teacher)
Sherry Caudle
March 21, 2021
