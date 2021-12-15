Newlin, Mary Ann
December 14, 1945 - December 10, 2021
Mary Ann Smithers Newlin, 75, of Calabash, North Carolina, died peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on Friday, December 10, 2021.
She was born December 14, 1945 in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late William Smithers and Hazel Barker Brooks. Mary Ann graduated from Walter Williams High School in Burlington, NC and attended UNC Chapel Hill, where she studied nursing. She was a cheerleader in both high school and college. Mary Ann met the love of her life, husband Locke, in high school and they were married for 55 years. They loved nothing more than spending time together and raising their two children, Natalie and Todd. They primarily lived in Winston-Salem, but also made residences in New York, New Jersey and Brazil. They moved to the Sunset Beach area of North Carolina in 1998, where they made their home on the intercoastal waterway. Mary Ann had worked as a Guardian Ad Litem, a court appointed advocate for abused and neglected children, and built relationships that would come full circle during the final years of her life. One of the girls she had helped at age eight, now a certified nursing assistant at age forty-eight, moved in to help Locke care for Mary Ann with loving care until the end.
Mary Ann was a selfless friend to all and always had a soft spot in her heart for those in need, especially children. She enjoyed reading a good book, lying in the warm sun by the ocean, and most of all sitting at the kitchen table talking with the love of her life. She valued the tranquility of nature, animals and her home above all else. Mary Ann required very little to make her happy over the years other than the companionship of her family, which included her four grandchildren, Madeline, Patrick, Ben, and Jimmy as well as her beloved dogs, Buddy and Abel. She took heart in the Serenity prayer when life was difficult and always said "tomorrow will be a new day." We rest in the peace of knowing she has found her brand-new day in eternity, beautiful and young again with family surrounding her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Todd Newlin, and brother, Richard Smither. Survivors include her husband, Locke Newlin, Jr. of Calabash; North Carolina, daughter, Natalie Newlin Reilly (William) of Alpharetta, Georgia; sister, Donna Brooks Lehman (David) of Huntsville, Alabama; nephews, Rich O'Ferrell, Jeremy Smither, Brooks Lehman; niece, Katie Lehman; and four grandchildren, Madeline Newlin, Patrick Reilly, Benjamin Reilly, and James Reilly.
The family and all who considered Mary Ann a friend are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Best Western, 770 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington, NC 1-336-584-0151 on Tuesday, December 28 from 3:00-5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lifecare. Call 1 (910) 796-7900 or donate online at www.lifecare.org
or make your check payable to "Lower Cape Fear Lifecare" and mail to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCar,e 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2021.