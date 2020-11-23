Newsome, Mary
July 26, 1935 - November 20, 2020
Mary Newsome, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, beloved wife, and affectionately called "Mimi," received her angel wings Friday November 20. We know she is now with her mother and father in a wonderful place where she will be loved eternally. She is also reunited with her many Siamese cats that have lived in royalty under her care over many years. Her many friends and family will miss her and will remember her always. She has been the true "Mother" of our family, always seeing the glass half-full and putting family first.
Mary was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC and grew up 10 miles east in the small town of Jackson, NC. She was the only child of Mary Virginia Barrow Burgwyn ("Nena") and George Pollock Burgwyn ("Grand daddy"). She attended grade school in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1953. She then attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh for her first two years of college, and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957, with a degree in primary education.
In her last year at Chapel Hill, she met her beloved husband, Ray Newsome ("Doc") in 1957 and they married that same year in Jackson. This last year, they celebrated their 63rd year of marriage!! After honeymooning in Sea Island, GA, they returned to live in Chapel Hill where Mary taught first grade while Ray was in Medical School at UNC. Her most famous first grader was Livingston Taylor, brother of musician and NC legend James Taylor. In 1960, she gave birth to her favorite oldest son, Bert. Soon after Ray's graduation from UNC Medical School, they moved to Gainesville, Florida, where he finished his residency at Shands Hospital. Mary later gave birth to her favorite youngest son, Wynn, in 1963, while in Florida.
After a 2-year military stint in San Francisco, the family returned to Durham, NC for a year while Ray finished his Cardiology Fellowship. Then it was off to Winston-Salem for a final stop and they have been there ever since…53 years. Ray opened his practice with long- time friend and colleague, Jeff Helms, and their life began in Winston-Salem.
As many of Bert's and Wynn's contemporaries know, Mary was very involved in all aspects of her boys' lives. She was a team mother for little league baseball teams, a den mother for Cub Scouts, and always attended the many, many games and other activities. She prepared home cooked meals every night and it was always a sit-down meal at the family dinner table.
While attending to her family, Mary was an avid tennis player, active in Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Mayflower Society to name a few. One of her favorite past-times was explaining how her entire family was related, both on the Barrow and Burgwyn sides! She had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family that she managed to stay in touch with over the years….truly amazing!
She was a lifetime Episcopalian, and a member at St. Paul's Episcopal church, since moving to Winston-Salem in 1967. Mary's strong faith played a large role in the strength she provided her family through their many life challenges. Her prayers were felt by all. She experienced 3 grandchildren's weddings, welcoming all "outlaws" to the family, and has held three great grandchildren….she was everyone's Mimi.
We all knew that Mimi was a "collector of things," but what she wanted more than anything was for her family to remain close and connected. This was central to her being and now more than ever this hits home for our family. Mimi was always there for each and every one of us, no matter when or where. The same could be said for her friendships, of which she had many. She cherished all of those friendships which was a huge bright part of her life.
Memories of Mimi hovering over us in the kitchen at the beach, making sure we were doing everything right…..always the last one to sit down at the table for dinner (while our food got cold!), and the annual cool whip pie in the face from her favorite oldest grandson, Trey. Each year she prepared the gigantic Christmas stockings for everyone…she never forgot to send a birthday, Valentines, Easter, or Halloween card. Many memorable holidays were spent in Mimi's house which was decorated with pictures of family and Siamese cat figurines to remember her many feline companions. Mimi always thought of others, especially her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ray of 63 years, oldest son Bert and his wife Lynn, his son Trey Newsome and wife Jennifer and their twins Katherine and Albert IV, daughter Mary Cabell Newsome Hunt and husband Rob and their daughter Mary Rives, and Émilie Newsome; Mary's youngest son Wynn and his wife Jody and her daughter Delaney, his daughters Jordan Lewynn Newsome Wetteroff and husband Travis, Bailey Newsome, and Hannah Newsome. Our family will forever remember the times we had with Mimi, what she has done for us all, and what she means to us. She now is in a better place with her beloved parents and the eternal father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William Ray Newsome Fund, Novant Health Foundation, 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, 27103, in honor of her late grandson Will. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.