Owens, Mary Eliza Hooker



September 3, 1920 - March 6, 2021



On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Mary Eliza Hooker Owens, of Francisco, loving matriarch, passed away at age 100.



Born September 3, 1920 in Francisco, NC to William Elijah and Minerva Goins Hooker, she was the eldest daughter of 9 children.



Always ready for a good time and a laugh, "Nannie' was unconditionally loving to everyone she knew. She never met a stranger and her joy was infectious. She lovingly taught her posterity simple lessons of life that will transcend generations. Her spirit and personality were bigger than her petite frame, and her influence on those she loved can never be measured. For those of us who had the privilege to call her ours, we can only be grateful to have had the opportunity to do so.



Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, James Woodrow Owens, two children, Robert and Bernie Owens, and three grandchildren, Jamie Leigh Stewart, Darrell Ray Whitt, and Sherry Lynn Owens. She is survived by three siblings, Wm. Ellis, Dillard and Rachel Hooker, her children, Mary Elizabeth Whitt of Dobson, Katie Bowman (Wade) of Pinnacle, Mary Lavinia "Beanie" Stewart (Bobby) of Westfield, Roland Owens (Wilma) of Lawsonville, Laura Gail McMillan (Patrick) of Pfafftown, daughter-in-law, Glenda Owens of Ararat, VA, 12 grandchildren, and several great and great-great- grandchildren.



The family would especially like to thank Kayla, Jessica, and the rest of Mary's LifeBrite family for their exceptional care and compassion.



Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 12th in the Chapel at Cox Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain, followed by graveside burial at Dan River Baptist Church. Open viewing will be Tuesday, March 9th from 1-5, Wednesday and Thursday from 9-5, and Friday 9-1. Memorials may be made to Stokes County Nursing Home at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes, 1570 NC 8 & 89, Danbury, NC 27016.



The family asks that all attendees please wear masks and practice social distancing to aid in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. If not feeling well or running a fever, please refrain from attending.



Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Owens family.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.