Adkins, Mary Patricia 'Pat"
January 16, 1947 - November 12, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Elliott Adkins, 73, of King passed away on November 12, 2020 in Forsyth Memorial Hospital.
Born on January 16, 1947, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Jack Lloyd Elliott and Mary Pauline Swiggett, and was raised by the woman she knew and loved as mother; Nancy Bennett Frye who survives. She was the widow of the late Joe William Adkins to whom she was married for 40 years.
Pat was a talented dance instructor who taught many classes and students all over North Carolina. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was an active member of the King Senior Center. Pat was raised in Konnoak Hills Moravian Church in Winston Salem.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons; Joey Adkins, Jody (Susan) Merritt, and Jamey (Christy) Adkins; sister, Jaqueline Caudill- Ramsay and brothers, Lou Elliott and Jack (Buddy) Elliott, Jr. grandchildren: Ashley (Aaron) Knight, Josh( Bridgett Evans) Merritt, Jacob Adkins, Justin Adkins, Mackenzie Vestal, Jade Vestal; great grandchildren: Paisley and Aaron, Jr. Also surviving is her companion Dennis Rash, and hundreds of her "Dance Youngins"
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Fight for Roe Roe: P.O. Box 1873 King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia "Pat" Elliott Adkins. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.