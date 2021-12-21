Ratcliff, Mary Ann Wetherington
September 8, 1934 - December 18, 2021
Mrs. Mary Ann Wetherington Ratcliff passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mary Ann was born in Valdosta, GA on September 8, 1934 to Benjamin James and Virginia Carter Wetherington. She graduated from Valdosta High School in 1951. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA before graduating from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA in 1955. Upon graduation from Georgia, she went to work for Eastern Airlines, where she worked until 1956. Mary Ann was married to James Calvin Ratcliff in 1956.
Mary Ann was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, the Garden Committee, and the Kindred Heart Committee. She belonged to the Junior League of Winston-Salem, Westwood Garden Club, The Women's Reading Club and Forsyth Country Club. She also was a member of Kindred Spirits, whose mission is to make quilts for babies at Brenner Children's Hospital. She loved to read, needlepoint, smock for her grandchildren and make beautiful heirloom quilts. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family and friends, especially at Litchfield Beach.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, James Calvin Ratcliff and her sister Virginia Rose Wetherington. Mary Ann is survived by her son, James Calvin Ratcliff, Jr. and wife, Mary and children Charles and Mary Kathryne; daughter, Ginger Ratcliff Thomas and husband, John and sons Parker (Anna) and Ben; daughter Nancy Ratcliff Figan and husband, Kirk and children Abigail and Harrison. She is also survived by a brother, Benjamin James Wetherington and wife, Denise (of Valdosta, GA) and children Trent Finnegan (Tom) and Rae Barker.
A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church Sanctuary on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with a private graveside ceremony immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of your choice
. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at https://www.centenary-ws.org/live-stream
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.