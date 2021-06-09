Reavis, Mary V.
October 7, 1920 - June 6, 2021
Mary V. Reavis, 100 years old, passed into her heavenly home early on Sunday morning. She was born October 7, 1920, to O.G. Reavis and Hilda Rights Reavis. She was the oldest of seven children, five brothers and one sister, who all preceded her in death. After making honors on her state boards, Mary was a registered nurse for over 47 years. She did mostly private duty, initially at the old City Hospital. She helped transfer the first patient to the new Forsyth Memorial Hospital when it opened in 1964. There will be no visitation, only a graveside service on Thursday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, this being Mary's wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.