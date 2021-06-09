Menu
Mary V. Reavis
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reavis, Mary V.

October 7, 1920 - June 6, 2021

Mary V. Reavis, 100 years old, passed into her heavenly home early on Sunday morning. She was born October 7, 1920, to O.G. Reavis and Hilda Rights Reavis. She was the oldest of seven children, five brothers and one sister, who all preceded her in death. After making honors on her state boards, Mary was a registered nurse for over 47 years. She did mostly private duty, initially at the old City Hospital. She helped transfer the first patient to the new Forsyth Memorial Hospital when it opened in 1964. There will be no visitation, only a graveside service on Thursday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, this being Mary's wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Peggy, so very sorry for your loss. Mary was a wonderful soul who will always be remembered by so many with wonderful thoughts and appreciation. Faye
Faye Carmichael Calder
Other
June 9, 2021
Peggy, we are so sorry to hear of Mary's home going. She was a dear lady.
Floyd and Carolyn Boles
Friend
June 9, 2021
