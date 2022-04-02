Mary and daughter, Amy, were the rave of West Main long before I returned, in 2006, to buy the Amburn Homeplace across the street. To say they were a team is an understatement. They could finish each other’s sentences in a conservation. Amy is a decades old employee at Baptist in Winston-Salem and commuted daily. Amy joked that her Mother spent all day making a list of chores for her when she got home. Mary was a friends friend! And, Allean and are honored to be in that circle. Fortunately, that included fruits and vegetables from her garden as well as goodies from the kitchen. Our heartfelt condolences to Roger, Amy and the entire family.

