Summers, Mary Remele Dobson
January 2, 1927 - November 3, 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary Remele Dobson Summers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and left this world for her heavenly home. Mary was born to Wiseman C. and Bertha A. Dobson on January 2, 1927. She was married to the late Hillard W. Summers, Sr. and to their union 8 children were born. Mary was a graduate of Carver High School and later earned a BA degree from Winston-Salem Teachers College. She was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, serving as president of Senior Missionary Circle, Sunday school teacher and a member of the Senior spiritual choir until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father; and six brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories eight devoted children, Mable W. Summers, Charlotte, NC, Judy L. Hilton, of Arizona, Karen S. (Thomas) Oliver, Veronica and Hilda Summers, Hillard W. (Betty) Summers, Edward K. (Jennifer) Summers, all of Winston-Salem, NC, and Alvin O. (Vikki) Summers of Georgia; two sisters, Odessa (Eugene) Hanes and Yvonne Jackson; two brothers, Bernard (Donna) and Stephen (Candace) Dobson; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary S. Dobson and Lucy Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.