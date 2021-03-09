Shermer, Mary Lee
June 2, 1942 - March 5, 2021
Mary Lee Cox Shermer passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2021. She was born on June 2, 1942 to Dennis Cox and Mamie Russell of Craigsville, West Virginia. Mrs. Shermer was a resident of Mocksville, North Carolina. She was a veteran and served in the US Army. She loved bird watching from the front porch of the family home. Mrs. Shermer is preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Shermer; three children: Cameron Bell and husband Ray, Casendra Woodward and husband Shane, David Shermer and wife Amanda; six grandchildren: Amanda Bell, Raymond Bell, Megan Shermer, Colin Shermer, Ben Shermer, Mary Erin Woodard; one sister, Florence Culver; and one brother, Hewie Cox.
Mrs. Shermer never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services. She wishes to spend eternity in the mountains, so her ashes will be spread along her favorite spot on the Blue Ridge Parkway at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
.
