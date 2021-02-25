Smith, Mary Rose Broyles
August 29, 1926 - February 18, 2021
Rural Hall – Mary Rose Broyles Smith was born in Kentucky on August 29, 1926, one of eight children to Louis and Ethel Broyles. She lived in Rural Hall for nearly 65 years. She passed from this life on February 18, 2021 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville.
She met Kenneth Smith in college in 1947 and they were married in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2011. They enjoyed a life of pastoring churches and farming. She lived in the house they built until 2017, when her health required her to leave and become a resident at Arbor Ridge in Stanleyville. She lived at Arbor Ridge until she was unable to live in assisted living in October of 2020.
She was a member of Corinth Church of Christ, where she remained active until her poor health prevented her attendance.
She is survived by two sons: Vernon Smith of Archdale (wife Patti, their two sons, Michael Vernon and wife Heather of Trinity, and Andrew Vernon and wife Ashleigh of Greensboro), Robert Smith of Leawood, Kansas (wife Melissa, daughter Rachel, and grandson Camden), one brother, John Broyles of Georgetown, Kentucky (wife Patti) and numerous nieces and nephews in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Texas.
Mary Rose will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC, on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Due to current restrictions no family will be present. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 PM, on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Corinth Church of Christ. A private interment will follow the service.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations in her honor be made to the Cemetery Fund at Corinth Church of Christ, 2784 S. Friendship Rd., Germanton, NC 27019.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Rose Broyles Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.