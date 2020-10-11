Wiggins, Mary Spencer



Mary Spencer Wiggins, 74, passed peacefully in her home in Wilmington, NC on September 30. Mary was born to the late Frank and Helen Spencer in Winston-Salem. She graduated Wake Forest University with a nursing degree and had worked locally in Winston-Salem before retiring to Wilmington. Mary was an avid wildlife lover and made sure her birds were well fed and contributed to wildlife funds generously. She also enjoyed sports much as her father, Frank, who was a sports editor for the WS journal. She was a big Wake Forest fan.



Mary was preceded in death by her late husbands, Dr. John Wiggins Jr., and Mr. Robert Byrd, and her brother "Petey" Spencer, and his son, Michael Spencer. Mary is survived by her sister in law, Andree Burns and nieces, Nicole Spencer and Lee Ann Tideman. She is also survived by her step children Ethel Wiggins, James Wiggins, Dennis Wiggins and his wife Ginger, Marion Wiggins, and her step grandson Malcolm. A private service will be held for Mary in her hometown Winston-Salem by her family and friends.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.