Seamon, Mary "Anne" Stokes
July 16, 1940 - October 4, 2020
Mrs. Mary "Anne" Seamon, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. Anne was born in Whitney, SC on July 16, 1940. She lived a simple, authentic, non-pretentious life. It was the simple things in life that brought her the most joy, and it was the simple things she did and said that brought so much joy to all those in her life. She was blessed to have married the love of her life, Donald, and though he went to heaven years before her, she continued to love and appreciate him with all her heart. She loved ALL her people with all her heart, and she loved her animals as much if not more. Special Momma, Special Granny, Special Aunt, Special Friend, Special Lady... now she's our Special Angel. Go Rest High on that Mountain...
Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Seamon; parents, Dr. John Lem Stokes II and Alda Beaman Stokes. She is survived by her children, Teresa Newell (Steven) and Deborah Patrick; grandchildren, Zachary, Whitney, Eli, Matthew, Brittany and Blaze; great-grandchildren, Dennis, David, Janie, Anna, Chloe, Christian "Big Boy" and Evelyn; brother, John Lem Stokes III (MaLou). A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Michael Gibson officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.