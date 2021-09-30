Tuttle, Mary Lee Petree
Mrs. Mary Lee Petree Tuttle, 87, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Village Care of King. She was born in Stokes Co. on December 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Herbert Sherman Petree and Mary Ollie Lawson Petree. Mrs. Tuttle was a member of Wayside Baptist Mission and a faithful prayer warrior for family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Martin Tuttle. She is survived by two sons, Joe Tuttle and Jeff Tuttle (Leslie); five grandchildren, Amy Tuttle, Martin Tuttle (Stacey), Chris Tuttle (Melissa), Brittany Ritchey (Justin) and Nathan Tuttle; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Eli Ritchey, Jake and Joey Tuttle and Levi Tuttle. A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Pastor Steve Delph, Rev. Tom Delph and Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Village Care of King and Melissa with Hospice for all of their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at: Wayside Baptist Mission, P.O. Box 1382, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.