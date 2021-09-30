Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lee Petree Tuttle
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Tuttle, Mary Lee Petree

December 31, 1933 - September 27, 2021

Mrs. Mary Lee Petree Tuttle, 87, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Village Care of King. She was born in Stokes Co. on December 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Herbert Sherman Petree and Mary Ollie Lawson Petree. Mrs. Tuttle was a member of Wayside Baptist Mission and a faithful prayer warrior for family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Martin Tuttle. She is survived by two sons, Joe Tuttle and Jeff Tuttle (Leslie); five grandchildren, Amy Tuttle, Martin Tuttle (Stacey), Chris Tuttle (Melissa), Brittany Ritchey (Justin) and Nathan Tuttle; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Eli Ritchey, Jake and Joey Tuttle and Levi Tuttle. A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Pastor Steve Delph, Rev. Tom Delph and Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Village Care of King and Melissa with Hospice for all of their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at: Wayside Baptist Mission, P.O. Box 1382, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your lost. We had a lot of good times. Momma-toot will be truly missed. Thinking of y´all during this hard time.
Andrew Newsom
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results