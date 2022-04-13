Williams, Mary Sue



March 7, 1945 - April 5, 2022



Mary Sue Williams, 77, of Johns Island, South Carolina, wife of James Edward Williams Jr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road at 2 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Reception to follow at the Island House on Seabrook Island.



Sue was born March 7, 1945 in Raleigh, North Carolina, daughter of the late Blueford Cooper Compton and Mary Holt. Sue graduated from Broughton High School and University of North Carolina at Greensboro, majoring in drama and speech. It was during college that she met Ed Williams, whom she married June 24, 1967.



In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by: two sons and their families. Her son James Edward Williams III and his wife Annelise Spence Williams are parents to two of Sue's grandchildren: Rhys and Simone. Her son Cooper Branson Williams and his wife Elizabeth Northcut Williams, are parents to three of Sue's grandchildren: Thomas, Wesley, and Susanna. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her sister Nancy Compton Williams.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sue's honor to Roper Hospice or Johns Island Presbyterian Church.



It was glorious to witness Sue's generous hospitality, wonderful sense of humor, and deep faith. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel



3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.