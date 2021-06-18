Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Ms. Mary W. Woods will be held today, June 18, from 1 pm until 5 pm at Douthit's. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, at 12 pm from Douthit's. Family will receive friends at 11:30 am. (Douthit's)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
Family we know this is a very difficult time for you all. Mary is now safe in His arms. Our family will keep your family lifted up in prayers. Third and Angel hold on to the beautiful memories of your Mom. Gray, Sally and Glynn her pain is now over. Family we love you all. Willie and Ola Ashford.