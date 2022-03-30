Ziglar, Mary Lou Everhart
May 22, 1932 - March 27, 2022
Mrs. Mary Lou Everhart Ziglar, 89, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022 while at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Nursing Center. She was born in Davidson County on May 22, 1932 a daughter of the late Numa Lee and Esther Foster Everhart, Sr. Mary Lou was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and had retired from Western Electric. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Bryant Gray Ziglar; twin sister, Peggy Sue Baity; and several other brothers and sisters.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Debra Ziglar (Michael Powell) of North Port, Florida; two sons, Gregory Ziglar of Delray Beach, Florida and Timothy Ziglar (Tammy) of Apex; three grandchildren, Dawn Carlson (Daniel), Heather Curran (Brody), and Kelsey Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Lynnley Gray Carlson, Allie Hope Carlson, Brielle Joy Carlson, Zoey Ziglar Curran, and Maeva Ann Curran.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Whitman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1075 Teague Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Ziglar family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.