Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Everhart Ziglar
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Inurnment
Apr, 1 2022
11:00a.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Ziglar, Mary Lou Everhart

May 22, 1932 - March 27, 2022

Mrs. Mary Lou Everhart Ziglar, 89, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022 while at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Nursing Center. She was born in Davidson County on May 22, 1932 a daughter of the late Numa Lee and Esther Foster Everhart, Sr. Mary Lou was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and had retired from Western Electric. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Bryant Gray Ziglar; twin sister, Peggy Sue Baity; and several other brothers and sisters.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Debra Ziglar (Michael Powell) of North Port, Florida; two sons, Gregory Ziglar of Delray Beach, Florida and Timothy Ziglar (Tammy) of Apex; three grandchildren, Dawn Carlson (Daniel), Heather Curran (Brody), and Kelsey Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Lynnley Gray Carlson, Allie Hope Carlson, Brielle Joy Carlson, Zoey Ziglar Curran, and Maeva Ann Curran.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Whitman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1075 Teague Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Ziglar family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Apr
2
Visitation
NC
Apr
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.