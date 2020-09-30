Mickey, Matthew David
September 3, 1979 - September 24, 2020
Matthew David Mickey, 41, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1979 in Winston-Salem to David Dean Mickey and Karen Wall Crews. He attended Forsyth County public schools and was a graduate of West Forsyth High School class of 1997.
He was never a person who could be described as lukewarm, as he approached everything in his life with a fiery passion. At his jobs in construction, he worked harder than anyone. When it was time to fish, he relaxed harder than anyone. If ever someone that he loved needed defending, Matthew was their first and most ardent defender. He was quick to apologize and even quicker to forgive. He saw the absolute best in everyone.
Matthew always loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman from the time he was big enough to hold a fishing rod. His happiest times were on Lake Norman and on the Davidson River - fishing and swimming. He loved to climb trees and to camp and to commune with nature. He was skilled at landscaping and loved to get his hands dirty.
He was a lover of music. One of the ways Matthew showed his love and friendship was to share music he loved. One of his favorite things to do was attend live shows with his friends and his dad. He loved music almost as much as he loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and NC State Wolfpack. In any conversation with him, you could rest assured that a new song he discovered and whether his teams were winning or losing was going to come up.
His most prized possessions were his relationships. Matthew had a special bond with his grandmother, he was best friends with his dad, he adored his mom, he cherished and protected his little sister, and more than anything in the world he loved his two children. What he wanted above all else was for Sydney and Jackson to be healthy and happy.
Matthew is survived by his two beautiful children, Sydney DeAnn Mendenhall and Jackson Matthew Mickey; his parents, David Mickey (Donna) and Karen Crews (Pete); his beloved grandmother, Eloice Wall; his sisters Marissa Mickey (Eric), Jamie Barrier (Josh), and Emma Gordon; his brother Brent Crews (Jessica); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who were all incredibly dear to him.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
