Thornton, Maura Shannon
January 23, 1980 - November 10, 2020
Maura Shannon Thornton, 40, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1980 in New Jersey to Kenneth John and Jeannine Arnaud Thornton. Maura is survived by her parents and two brothers, Rian and Kieran Thornton. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family requests that memorials be made to Brenner Children's Hospital or to Boxer Rescue. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.