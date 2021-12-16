Walkertown - Melinda "Mindy" Anderson Childress, 61, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 P.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hinshaw Street Baptist Church. (Miller Funeral Service)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
My condolences to the family. Mindy was such a lovely and sweet lady.
Marcelle Wrights Prewitt
December 16, 2021
Heather, Bobby, and Family: So sorry for another loss in our family. She was such a beautiful, talented person. Mindy always had a sweet smile for everyone. Our love and prayers for all of you! Uncle Larry and Aunt Joy