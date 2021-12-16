Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melinda Anderson "Mindy" Childress
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Service, Inc.
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC
Childress

Walkertown - Melinda "Mindy" Anderson Childress, 61, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 P.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hinshaw Street Baptist Church. (Miller Funeral Service)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hinshaw Street Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to the family. Mindy was such a lovely and sweet lady.
Marcelle Wrights Prewitt
Family
December 16, 2021
Heather, Bobby, and Family: So sorry for another loss in our family. She was such a beautiful, talented person. Mindy always had a sweet smile for everyone. Our love and prayers for all of you! Uncle Larry and Aunt Joy
Joyce Roberts (Joy)
Family
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results