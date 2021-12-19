Menu
Melva Lucille "Peaches" Murphy Daniels
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Daniels, Melva Lucille "Peaches" Murphy

November 29, 1944 - December 3, 2021

Melva Lucille "Peaches" Murphy Daniels was born to the late Edith Neal Murphy in Winston-Salem, NC on November 29, 1944. After her mother's death, she was raised by her grandparents John and Margaret Murphy. She devoted her life to service and education by working with Goler AME Zion Church, Family Services of Winston-Salem and over 30 years with Winston-Salem State University before her retirement.

Melva was a loving and devoted mother to her daughter Melinda Daniels, niece to Rudolph Murphy and cousin to Camille Lancaster, Bernadette Boddie, Karen King, Yvonne Abdullah, Laverne McDougal and their descendants. Melva departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021. Her dedication to this community, humor and strength will be truly missed and never forgotten. Melva believed her life was her testimony and her faith was her salvation.

There will be a floating Celebration of Life memorial where family, friends, and colleagues are encouraged to meet and pay their respects. The celebration will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3pm until 6pm in the Salem banquet room of the Hilton Doubletree - 5790 University Pkwy 27105. Light refreshments will be served.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Salem banquet room of the Hilton Doubletree
5790 University Pkwy 27105, NC
Our dear cousin. We were really looking forward to seeing you again at the reunion. We missed you then and will forever. Our family won't be the same without our sweet Peaches.
Lynn C, LaVerne M, Roderick M
Family
December 31, 2021
Melva also attended St. James AME Church. I have fond memories of her there and at WSSU. Condolences to her family members!
Rev. Pamella Mack
Other
December 20, 2021
