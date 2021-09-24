Menu
Melva McKenzie Reeves
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reeves, Melva McKenzie

May 10, 1943 - September 20, 2021

Mrs. Melva McKenzie Reeves, 78, of Kernersville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born May 10, 1943 to the late Melvin Hurley McKenzie and Geneva Horton McKenzie. Melva was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church who loved her church family. She also worked for RCS Delivery, Inc. as the Secretary and Treasurer. Melva was a loving ~dedicated wife, devoted mother to Michael, Brian, and her "fFur baby," Misty. Caring, compassionate and touched the hearts of everyone she ever met. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and Hawaii. Along with her parents, Melva is preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Reeves. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Reeves; sons, Michael Reeves, (Rhonda) and Brian Reeves; grandchildren, Kayla Tucker (Matt); great-grandchildren, Noah Baine, Summer and Corbin Tucker; brother, Gary McKenzie; sister, Judy Farmer and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Whitehart officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94102, or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family will keep your family in our prayers.
Quann Rogers and family
Friend
September 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I met Melba in 1985 as an employee of AAA Mobile Homes Corporate Office. She had such a sweet spirit and always made everyone feel like family. May God bless your family during this difficult time. My prayers are with you.
Vickie Lindsay
September 24, 2021
