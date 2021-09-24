Reeves, Melva McKenzie
May 10, 1943 - September 20, 2021
Mrs. Melva McKenzie Reeves, 78, of Kernersville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born May 10, 1943 to the late Melvin Hurley McKenzie and Geneva Horton McKenzie. Melva was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church who loved her church family. She also worked for RCS Delivery, Inc. as the Secretary and Treasurer. Melva was a loving ~dedicated wife, devoted mother to Michael, Brian, and her "fFur baby," Misty. Caring, compassionate and touched the hearts of everyone she ever met. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and Hawaii. Along with her parents, Melva is preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Reeves. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Reeves; sons, Michael Reeves, (Rhonda) and Brian Reeves; grandchildren, Kayla Tucker (Matt); great-grandchildren, Noah Baine, Summer and Corbin Tucker; brother, Gary McKenzie; sister, Judy Farmer and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Whitehart officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94102, or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.