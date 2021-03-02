Culler, Melver Lee
June 11, 1937 - February 28, 2021
MOCKSVILLE—Mr. Melver Lee Culler, 83, of Liberty Church Road, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Culler was born on June 11, 1937, in Forsyth County, to the late Ray and Olive Carolyn Reavis Culler.
Mel retired from Ingersoll-Rand and was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church for 67 years, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. Mr. Culler was also a member of the senior choir. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Elaine Huffman Culler, and his brother, Charles Culler.
Survivors include his son, Ronnie Culler, of Winston-Salem; his loving dog, Bubba; and a special friend, Dreama Barber.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Bear Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Greg McEwen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Eaton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Horizons—The Arches, 5900 Bethabara Park Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Well Care Hospice, and to his caretaker, Will, and his wife, Retha.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
Eaton Funeral Service
325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.