Jessup, Melvin Nelson
August 25, 1934 - February 13, 2021
Mr. Melvin Nelson Jessup, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1934 in Stokes County to Wavie Lawson Jessup and Walter Melvin Jessup. Nelson retired as Associate Superintendent of the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools with 40 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Collins Jessup; one son, Greg Jessup and wife Teresa; one grandson, Jacob Nelson Jessup and a brother, Terry Jessup and wife, Hallie. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Asbury Presbyterian Church back in March. A Celebration of Nelson's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7, Westfield, NC 27053. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.