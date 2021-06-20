Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Nelson Jessup
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Jessup, Melvin Nelson

August 25, 1934 - February 13, 2021

Mr. Melvin Nelson Jessup, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1934 in Stokes County to Wavie Lawson Jessup and Walter Melvin Jessup. Nelson retired as Associate Superintendent of the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools with 40 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Collins Jessup; one son, Greg Jessup and wife Teresa; one grandson, Jacob Nelson Jessup and a brother, Terry Jessup and wife, Hallie. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Asbury Presbyterian Church back in March. A Celebration of Nelson's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7, Westfield, NC 27053. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
It was a blessing and an honor to have worked with Nelson for many years, one of the best men I have ever known. He truly cared about everyone.
Kerry Crutchfield
Work
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results