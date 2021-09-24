Mabe, Meryl Boyles
May 8, 1931 - September 22, 2021
Meryl Boyles Mabe, age 90, passed away at Village Care of King on September 22, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1931, to Alger and Lucy Boyles in Forsyth County, NC. Mrs. Mabe attended Hanes High School.
Meryl served as a housekeeper for Woodland Baptist Church for over 25 years. She was a devoted member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Paul Franklin Mabe; and brothers, Alger Monroe Jr. and Jackie Gray Boyles. Meryl is survived by a son, Randy Keith Mabe (Jan); daughter, Sharon Mabe Fulk (Kenny); grandchildren, Erin Mabe Hullette (Bryan), Kristin Pegram (Brian), and Hayley Jean Fulk; great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan, Dakota, Boaz, and Shiloh; and special caregiver, Donna Cooke.
A visitation will be held at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road from 10–11 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A funeral service will begin at 11 am with a burial to follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the family respectfully asks that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.