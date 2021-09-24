Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Meryl Boyles Mabe
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Mabe, Meryl Boyles

May 8, 1931 - September 22, 2021

Meryl Boyles Mabe, age 90, passed away at Village Care of King on September 22, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1931, to Alger and Lucy Boyles in Forsyth County, NC. Mrs. Mabe attended Hanes High School.

Meryl served as a housekeeper for Woodland Baptist Church for over 25 years. She was a devoted member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Paul Franklin Mabe; and brothers, Alger Monroe Jr. and Jackie Gray Boyles. Meryl is survived by a son, Randy Keith Mabe (Jan); daughter, Sharon Mabe Fulk (Kenny); grandchildren, Erin Mabe Hullette (Bryan), Kristin Pegram (Brian), and Hayley Jean Fulk; great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan, Dakota, Boaz, and Shiloh; and special caregiver, Donna Cooke.

A visitation will be held at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road from 10–11 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A funeral service will begin at 11 am with a burial to follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the family respectfully asks that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Salem Funeral Home
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem Funeral Home
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are praying for you and your family. She was a very sweet lady.
Joe and Kathy Pegram
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results