Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Barr
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Barr, Michael

April 27, 1962 - May 28, 2021

Mr. Michael Anthony Barr, a devoted son, father, grandfather ("PaPa"), and brother departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. Michael was born April 27, 1962 to Eva Barr Chandler and Gerome Chandler in Newark, NJ. He was relocated to Winston-Salem with his mom, where he spent his entire life, and was educated in the WSFC school system. Michael was a dedicated employee of Krispy Kreme for 21 years. He was kind-hearted and took great pride in being a great father and PaPa. Michael was preceded in passing by his father, Gerome Chandler; grandparents, Rev. Lamar Barr, Sr. and Eliza Ann Barr, Roy and Ruby Mae Chandler; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Eva Barr-Chandler of Hemingway, SC; two daughters, Michelle and Sherie Barr; six grandchildren, ZyQuan and Zavion Johnson, Journey, Joshua, Jauhri and Jha'sye Barber, all of the city; his siblings, Kevin Barr of Johnsonville, SC, Pamela Barr of the city, Jeronda M. and Gregory Chandler of Johnsonville, SC and Tiffany Chandler of Rochester, NY; the mother of his children, Lynn Bryant of the city; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12pm-1pm at the church Saturday. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Walkertown, NC. Online expressions received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
NC
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.