Barr, Michael
April 27, 1962 - May 28, 2021
Mr. Michael Anthony Barr, a devoted son, father, grandfather ("PaPa"), and brother departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. Michael was born April 27, 1962 to Eva Barr Chandler and Gerome Chandler in Newark, NJ. He was relocated to Winston-Salem with his mom, where he spent his entire life, and was educated in the WSFC school system. Michael was a dedicated employee of Krispy Kreme for 21 years. He was kind-hearted and took great pride in being a great father and PaPa. Michael was preceded in passing by his father, Gerome Chandler; grandparents, Rev. Lamar Barr, Sr. and Eliza Ann Barr, Roy and Ruby Mae Chandler; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Eva Barr-Chandler of Hemingway, SC; two daughters, Michelle and Sherie Barr; six grandchildren, ZyQuan and Zavion Johnson, Journey, Joshua, Jauhri and Jha'sye Barber, all of the city; his siblings, Kevin Barr of Johnsonville, SC, Pamela Barr of the city, Jeronda M. and Gregory Chandler of Johnsonville, SC and Tiffany Chandler of Rochester, NY; the mother of his children, Lynn Bryant of the city; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12pm-1pm at the church Saturday. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Walkertown, NC. Online expressions received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.