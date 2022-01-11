Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Lee Berrier
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Berrier, Michael Lee

April 15, 1959 - January 7, 2022

Michael Lee Berrier, 62, of Clemmons, NC passed away at his home on January 7, 2022. Michael was born April 15, 1959, and raised in Little Creek, Winston-Salem, NC. He was a well-known barber and hair stylist in Winston-Salem and Lexington since 1979. He was best known as a blues musician and had many followers. Michael, along with his band, "The Fabulous Thermatones," performed throughout North Carolina and as far as Ireland. Michael, known as "Fat Mike" was well-liked by many. He developed many friends within the music industry, playing with famous musicians throughout the states. Michael wanted to share these last thoughts: He lived a good life. He loved his friends and he wanted to convey to everyone that you meant something to him. He wants everyone to know that he was ready to be with Jesus in Heaven where he could live without pain. Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Cori McDonald-Dienes; two infant grandchildren, Nori Dienes and Dean Dienes; his father, Calvin L. Berrier; sisters, Laura Berrier and Jan Robinson; and brother-in-law, Dale Robinson. He leaves behind three grandsons, Carter Phillips, Leo Dienes and Roman Dienes; his mother, Catherine Duffy and stepfather, James Duffy; sister, Suzanne Simpson-Vogler and her husband, Fred; brother, Phillip Berrier; stepmother, Jean Berrier; and three stepsisters, Ann Harrington, Karen Reisburg, and Linda Duffy; also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews; along with an extended family. In addition, he leaves behind his dearest friend, "Cheyenne Da Dawg" who has helped in many ways throughout the past years as a true loyal friend and companion. The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and concerns during these last months of Michael's illness. You all have shown tremendous love and support by visiting, helping, and giving of yourselves. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Westlawn Gardens of Memory at a later date. Michael's wish was to inspire children through the gift of music. Please donate a musical instrument to a child in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Find comfort in knowing that he is painfree and perfect once more!
Jane Doby
Friend
January 23, 2022
Mike. How sad I was to hear this. You were such a bright light. Knowing your sweet daughter Cori spent so many nights at my house with my daughter Logan and that you were reunited with her and those 2 grandbabies makes my heart warm. You had a gift and you shared it with thousands and they enjoyed the entertainment. I loved your voice. Your harmonica and that smile. I wish granny and your family peace. I wish Tabby peace. I loved you and Mike and I will miss you and your beautiful music and perfect hair. May you Rest In Peace.
Robin Shoemaker
January 22, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. Michael will be greatly missed. He was a much loved childhood friend of mine.
Sabrina Brown
Friend
January 16, 2022
Rest In Peace................
Tommy Marshall
Friend
January 14, 2022
Deepest sympathies to Mike's family! I was a classmate from '77 of Mikes' and remember our 40th reunion that Mike & his band played at, where I was introduced to Tommy Redd, a member of one of my fav band's, Nantucket! RIP Mike I know you are free of pain now! REST EASY!
william e smith
School
January 13, 2022
Great barber could give a great High and Tight and would always warn me the razor is sharp. Im sure he has the band ready to rock in heaven. Rest In Peace Mike
Charles G Ketner
Friend
January 12, 2022
Special prayers for the Family!
Tina Adams Paton
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results