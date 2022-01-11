Berrier, Michael Lee
April 15, 1959 - January 7, 2022
Michael Lee Berrier, 62, of Clemmons, NC passed away at his home on January 7, 2022. Michael was born April 15, 1959, and raised in Little Creek, Winston-Salem, NC. He was a well-known barber and hair stylist in Winston-Salem and Lexington since 1979. He was best known as a blues musician and had many followers. Michael, along with his band, "The Fabulous Thermatones," performed throughout North Carolina and as far as Ireland. Michael, known as "Fat Mike" was well-liked by many. He developed many friends within the music industry, playing with famous musicians throughout the states. Michael wanted to share these last thoughts: He lived a good life. He loved his friends and he wanted to convey to everyone that you meant something to him. He wants everyone to know that he was ready to be with Jesus in Heaven where he could live without pain. Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Cori McDonald-Dienes; two infant grandchildren, Nori Dienes and Dean Dienes; his father, Calvin L. Berrier; sisters, Laura Berrier and Jan Robinson; and brother-in-law, Dale Robinson. He leaves behind three grandsons, Carter Phillips, Leo Dienes and Roman Dienes; his mother, Catherine Duffy and stepfather, James Duffy; sister, Suzanne Simpson-Vogler and her husband, Fred; brother, Phillip Berrier; stepmother, Jean Berrier; and three stepsisters, Ann Harrington, Karen Reisburg, and Linda Duffy; also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews; along with an extended family. In addition, he leaves behind his dearest friend, "Cheyenne Da Dawg" who has helped in many ways throughout the past years as a true loyal friend and companion. The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and concerns during these last months of Michael's illness. You all have shown tremendous love and support by visiting, helping, and giving of yourselves. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Westlawn Gardens of Memory at a later date. Michael's wish was to inspire children through the gift of music. Please donate a musical instrument to a child in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.