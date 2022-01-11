Mike. How sad I was to hear this. You were such a bright light. Knowing your sweet daughter Cori spent so many nights at my house with my daughter Logan and that you were reunited with her and those 2 grandbabies makes my heart warm. You had a gift and you shared it with thousands and they enjoyed the entertainment. I loved your voice. Your harmonica and that smile. I wish granny and your family peace. I wish Tabby peace. I loved you and Mike and I will miss you and your beautiful music and perfect hair. May you Rest In Peace.

Robin Shoemaker January 22, 2022