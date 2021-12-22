Brooks, Michael Royce
April 9, 1944 - December 18, 2021
Michael Royce Brooks, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center. Michael was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on April 9, 1944, to the late Gladys Wiggins Brooks and Robert Dale Brooks. He graduated from Antioch Township High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he attended Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated in 1972 with a degree in graphic arts management.
Michael retired from Republic Mortgage Insurance Company as the Vice President of General Services in 2009. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Michael enjoyed woodworking and his roses, but especially spending time with his grandchildren.
His parents preceded him in death. Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Stephanie Teague Brooks; two daughters, Sarah Brooks Corsaro and husband Matthew of Winston-Salem, and Emily Brooks Garner and husband Brad of Greenville, NC; six grandchildren, Caroline, Carter, Charlotte, Ellie Grace, Cullen, and Brooks; and one brother, David Brooks and wife Susan Caughlan. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101 or Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.