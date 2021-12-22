I worked with Mike at RMIC for many years and he was always such a pleasant person to be around. His jokes...priceless, especially his traditional Thanksgiving joke announced over the paging system each year. He and Gary providing their DJ services for the Policy Servicing Christmas parties - he always had I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas cued up ready for me. He was a dear soul and I'm so sorry for your loss, especially at this time of year. May God comfort you all and fill you peace only He can provide.

Wendi Redding Work December 22, 2021