Michael Royce Brooks
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Brooks, Michael Royce

April 9, 1944 - December 18, 2021

Michael Royce Brooks, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center. Michael was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on April 9, 1944, to the late Gladys Wiggins Brooks and Robert Dale Brooks. He graduated from Antioch Township High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he attended Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated in 1972 with a degree in graphic arts management.

Michael retired from Republic Mortgage Insurance Company as the Vice President of General Services in 2009. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Michael enjoyed woodworking and his roses, but especially spending time with his grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death. Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Stephanie Teague Brooks; two daughters, Sarah Brooks Corsaro and husband Matthew of Winston-Salem, and Emily Brooks Garner and husband Brad of Greenville, NC; six grandchildren, Caroline, Carter, Charlotte, Ellie Grace, Cullen, and Brooks; and one brother, David Brooks and wife Susan Caughlan. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101 or Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral Home

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stephanie, So sorry to hear about Michael. Llewjean and I would love to catch up with you. Please send me your cell number. My cell is 336-687-0775 and my email is [email protected] Love to you and your family. George
George White
Friend
January 9, 2022
Stephanie--You are in my prayers. Sincerely, JoLynn and her daughter Jodi (I wish you peace too)
JoLynn Johnson
Other
December 24, 2021
Stephanie and family, I´m so sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. He was such a sweet man and I loved working with him for 15 years. Thanks to him my kids favorite Christmas song is "I want a hippopotamus for Christmas". So many wonderful RMIC memories that I will NEVER forget.
Robyn Puckett
December 22, 2021
Stephanie, Sarah and Emily, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember "Mr. Brooks" as a warm, loving, and wonderful man. I know you will miss him dearly. I hope you find peace knowing he no longer suffers from his earthly ailments. Love to you all.
Devan Culbreth
Friend
December 22, 2021
Stephanie, I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was always smiling when I saw him. Such a nice man. Praying for you.
Elinor Starling
December 22, 2021
I worked with Mike at RMIC for many years and he was always such a pleasant person to be around. His jokes...priceless, especially his traditional Thanksgiving joke announced over the paging system each year. He and Gary providing their DJ services for the Policy Servicing Christmas parties - he always had I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas cued up ready for me. He was a dear soul and I'm so sorry for your loss, especially at this time of year. May God comfort you all and fill you peace only He can provide.
Wendi Redding
Work
December 22, 2021
Holding all of you close to my heart as you journey through grieving the loss of this wonderful man/husband/father/grandfather! He was a gem!!
Mary Johnson
December 22, 2021
