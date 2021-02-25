Menu
Michael Bruce Campbell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Campbell, Michael Bruce

March 1, 1954 - February 18, 2021

King - Michael Bruce Campbell, 66, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home.

Michael was born on March 1, 1954, in Forsyth County, to the late Beauford Ray Campbell and Arlene Shields Campbell. Michael was a Utility Locator with Wake Forest University; he was of the Baptist Faith. His passion was his Harley Davidson.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of twenty years, Brenda Smith Campbell; daughters, Amanda Davis, and Samantha Davis (Bobby Bennett), grandchildren: Maleah Severt, Coleston Severt, Ember Severt, Kyeler Davis, Brantley Bennett, Joshua Bennett, (Special Angel) Emory Jean; sisters: Laura Grimes (Mike), Brenda Roth (Greg), Amy Sprinkle (Eddie), and Florence Campbell; nephews: David Grimes (Kimberly), Christopher Roth (Melissa), and Quinn Roth; niece, Hope Sprinkle (Joe); special friend, Edwin Smith, and beloved fur baby, Gizmo.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cardiology.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC with Pastor Mark Wright officiating.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Bruce Campbell. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your lose..prayers for family..
Janice Freeman
February 26, 2021
I was very saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Campbell. I worked with him at Wake Forest University. He was a very nice man and always helpful. My prayers to all of those who loved him.
Toni Finch
February 22, 2021
