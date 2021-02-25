Campbell, Michael Bruce
March 1, 1954 - February 18, 2021
King - Michael Bruce Campbell, 66, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home.
Michael was born on March 1, 1954, in Forsyth County, to the late Beauford Ray Campbell and Arlene Shields Campbell. Michael was a Utility Locator with Wake Forest University; he was of the Baptist Faith. His passion was his Harley Davidson.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of twenty years, Brenda Smith Campbell; daughters, Amanda Davis, and Samantha Davis (Bobby Bennett), grandchildren: Maleah Severt, Coleston Severt, Ember Severt, Kyeler Davis, Brantley Bennett, Joshua Bennett, (Special Angel) Emory Jean; sisters: Laura Grimes (Mike), Brenda Roth (Greg), Amy Sprinkle (Eddie), and Florence Campbell; nephews: David Grimes (Kimberly), Christopher Roth (Melissa), and Quinn Roth; niece, Hope Sprinkle (Joe); special friend, Edwin Smith, and beloved fur baby, Gizmo.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cardiology.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC with Pastor Mark Wright officiating.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Bruce Campbell. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.