Fonda, where do I begin? I just want you to know that I am so sorry for our loss of Mike here on this earth. Living is about dying and dying is about living . that statement has stayed in my mind since I lost my daddy in 2004. We live to die and die to live. it´s all in Gods plan. we just don´t know the plan he has for us. I pray he strengthens you and shows you his plan for you here as you keep the memories and the love for Mike in your heart. if I can do anything for you please just let me know.

Lynne Bryant March 12, 2021