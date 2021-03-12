Menu
Michael Cole
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Cole, Michael

November 21, 1959 - March 10, 2021

Mr. Mike McWayne Cole, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, very unexpectedly. He was born November 21, 1959 in Davidson County to Joseph and Peggy Summey Cole. Mike graduated from Parkland High School in 1978. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University in 1983, he went to work at Inmar for 34 years and most recently as Senior Director. Mike was an avid sports fanatic including fantasy football; he also enjoyed spending time at the beach. He was known for his dry witty sense of humor and his big heart of gold. He was a loving husband and father and lived life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 10 years, Fonda Cole; two sons, Ben and Sam Cole; step-daughter, Jill Sugg (Eric); step-son, Paul Everhart; mother, Peggy Cole; two brothers, Randy Cole (Karen) and Graham Cole (Sam); sister, Beth Poole (Scott); also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to all of his Inmar Family, Sunrise family and his Applebee's friends, whom he loved with all of his heart. He also had a wonderful group of personal friends who will miss sharing a Blue Moon with him while watching any sport on a big screen tv, especially those Appalachian Mountaineers and Maryland Terps. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lewisville Town Square with Pastor Will Pryor, Rev. Ron Garner and Mr. Tim Bralley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Food Pantry, PO Box 871, Clemmons, NC 27012 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Cole. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Lewisville Town Square
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Still miss him every day, I know that y´all do more. He was a good guy and he cracked me up a lot. I used to love to see him get amped up about politics and about anything Maryland. Continued love and prayers, Kirby
Kirby
Friend
March 6, 2022
Many prayers and much love for all.
Pam Langill
March 15, 2021
Prayers going out for the entire Cole Family and beyond.
RAYMOND MILLER
March 14, 2021
I grew up at Central Terrace with the Cole family. Mike was younger but I remember all family members. So sorry for your loss.
Marcia Perryman Rowe
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Stay strong in your faith, family and friends. Shirley
Shirley Lempertz
March 13, 2021
Mike, you were such a loving husband. I remember meeting you for the first time and thinking how great you and Fonda were together. I enjoyed seeing you two together, even if it was just Facebook. I loved that you found my friend Fonda and together you two were really happy. May peace be found to all that will miss you here on Earth.
Angela Kenn
March 12, 2021
I went to school, with Mike, at Philo and Parkland. He was such a sweet and funny guy! Such a loss. I´m terribly sorry for your sadness and will pray for you, all.
Sharon (Dees) Villafranca
March 12, 2021
I first met Mike when we lived together on the fourth floor of Bowie dorm at Appalachian. He has been a big part of my life and the source of many, many laughs over the last 43 years. I will truly miss the verbal sparring. He will be remembered fondly by so many, praying for all of his family and friends.
Steve Kirby
March 12, 2021
Fonda, where do I begin? I just want you to know that I am so sorry for our loss of Mike here on this earth. Living is about dying and dying is about living . that statement has stayed in my mind since I lost my daddy in 2004. We live to die and die to live. it´s all in Gods plan. we just don´t know the plan he has for us. I pray he strengthens you and shows you his plan for you here as you keep the memories and the love for Mike in your heart. if I can do anything for you please just let me know.
Lynne Bryant
March 12, 2021
We are so heartbroken for Fonda and all of the family. We are praying for you all. Mike was such a wonderful, caring person. May God give you the strength you need.
Vince and Cindy Ramsey
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family Fonda. I can honestly say I don't think I've ever quite met someone like Mike before, or that touched my heart in such a short amount of time. Life is so precious, short and not guaranteed a tomorrow! Mike made my life funnier, happier, and definitely eventful in the 14 months I knew him! I was certainly blessed to know him... He did have a heart <3 of GOLD! Heaven has a new angel to entertain them! May god give you and your family much peace now and in the future knowing he is there making deals happen in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Kindly, Lana Phillips Inmar Colleague
Lana Phillips
March 12, 2021
Fonda, Jill and family, So very sorry to hear about Mike. He was so fun of fun and love and I know you will miss him greatly. May the memories you store in your hearts comfort you as you begin to celebrate a life well lived and a man of great character, inspiration and love.
Andy Fenn
March 12, 2021
