Cole, Michael
November 21, 1959 - March 10, 2021
Mr. Mike McWayne Cole, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, very unexpectedly. He was born November 21, 1959 in Davidson County to Joseph and Peggy Summey Cole. Mike graduated from Parkland High School in 1978. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University in 1983, he went to work at Inmar for 34 years and most recently as Senior Director. Mike was an avid sports fanatic including fantasy football; he also enjoyed spending time at the beach. He was known for his dry witty sense of humor and his big heart of gold. He was a loving husband and father and lived life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 10 years, Fonda Cole; two sons, Ben and Sam Cole; step-daughter, Jill Sugg (Eric); step-son, Paul Everhart; mother, Peggy Cole; two brothers, Randy Cole (Karen) and Graham Cole (Sam); sister, Beth Poole (Scott); also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to all of his Inmar Family, Sunrise family and his Applebee's friends, whom he loved with all of his heart. He also had a wonderful group of personal friends who will miss sharing a Blue Moon with him while watching any sport on a big screen tv, especially those Appalachian Mountaineers and Maryland Terps. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lewisville Town Square
with Pastor Will Pryor, Rev. Ron Garner and Mr. Tim Bralley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Food Pantry, PO Box 871, Clemmons, NC 27012 or Shriners Hospital for Children
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.