Cooley, Michael Fleming
June 16, 1939 - June 14, 2021
Mr. Michael Fleming Cooley, 81, passed away at his home Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born in Mayo, S.C. to the late Mary Elizabeth Foster Cooley and John Sumpter Cooley on June 16, 1939. Mike owned and operated Mike's Motors. He loved messing with cars and trucks and was still very active in tinkering with anything that had 4 wheels. He also loved his animals dearly and really enjoyed his farm with everything from cats and dogs to goats, ducks, donkeys and more. He especially loved his special little dog Bear. Mike lived life to the fullest and loved his dear friends and family. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jennie lou Bailey and Ann Foster: brothers, Ronnie Cooley, Bill Cooley, Jack Cooley, John Cooley, David Cooley, Ronnie Cooley. He is survived by two brothers, Eddie Cooley and Gary Cooley: a special nephew William (Sonny) James Cooley, Jr., and many other nieces, nephews; Caretaker, Shirley Cooley Brooks and many other special friends. A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105, in Mike's honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315, Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.