Cranford, Michael Dean
December 8, 2021
Mr. Michael "Mike" Dean Cranford passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Collice Cranford; his brother and best friend, W. Cliff Cranford; and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bob Adams.
Mike is survived by his sisters and sisters-in-law: Janie Frye, Susan Swansburg, Cindy Skaggs, Theresa Cranford, and Alison Cranford; his brother and brothers-in-law: Ed Cranford, Terry Skaggs, and Phil Swansburg.
Left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews: Gail (Kenny) Keaton, Dean (Cindy) Adams, Kimberly (Charles) Kiser, Jeb (Krista) Cranford, Sarah (Antwan) James, Miranda Skaggs, Adam Davis, Hannah (John) Myers, Emily Blankenship, and Mitch Adams. He adored the little ones, Jon Henry, Kaylee, Devon, Chloe, Jacob, and Sammy; as well as his cat, Pearl.
Mike graduated from Parkland High School and Davidson County Community College. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and Army Reserve. After working with the U.S. Geological Survey, Mike worked with the City of Winston-Salem until his retirement. He was an avid historian and a member of the Single Action Shooting Society and the North Carolina Guilford Greys. He was a member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church.
Mike loved corny jokes and word puns, creating a family game of "intelligent conversation." He loved coffee, oatmeal raisin cookies, brownies, and barbeque. Mike was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed. Semper Fi.
A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Monday December 13th at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham officiating. The family will arrive at the cemetery at 11:00 AM to greet friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winson-Salem Rescue Mission or Immanuel Eden Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.