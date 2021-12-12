Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Dean Cranford
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Cranford, Michael Dean

December 8, 2021

Mr. Michael "Mike" Dean Cranford passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Collice Cranford; his brother and best friend, W. Cliff Cranford; and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bob Adams.

Mike is survived by his sisters and sisters-in-law: Janie Frye, Susan Swansburg, Cindy Skaggs, Theresa Cranford, and Alison Cranford; his brother and brothers-in-law: Ed Cranford, Terry Skaggs, and Phil Swansburg.

Left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews: Gail (Kenny) Keaton, Dean (Cindy) Adams, Kimberly (Charles) Kiser, Jeb (Krista) Cranford, Sarah (Antwan) James, Miranda Skaggs, Adam Davis, Hannah (John) Myers, Emily Blankenship, and Mitch Adams. He adored the little ones, Jon Henry, Kaylee, Devon, Chloe, Jacob, and Sammy; as well as his cat, Pearl.

Mike graduated from Parkland High School and Davidson County Community College. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and Army Reserve. After working with the U.S. Geological Survey, Mike worked with the City of Winston-Salem until his retirement. He was an avid historian and a member of the Single Action Shooting Society and the North Carolina Guilford Greys. He was a member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church.

Mike loved corny jokes and word puns, creating a family game of "intelligent conversation." He loved coffee, oatmeal raisin cookies, brownies, and barbeque. Mike was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed. Semper Fi.

A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Monday December 13th at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham officiating. The family will arrive at the cemetery at 11:00 AM to greet friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winson-Salem Rescue Mission or Immanuel Eden Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Dec
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We were saddened and shocked to read of Mike's passing. He was such a likable,pleasant and nice man with a great sense of humor.Our condolences to all the family and for all the losses they have endured.
Jack &Linda Burris
Family
December 14, 2021
Mike, I will miss talking to you at church before the service started. You might not have realized, but you gave me priceless pearls of wisdom. Yesterday, I looked back at the pew you set on week after week and it was hard to know you will not be back there. That will always be your spot for me.
Lynn Reid
December 13, 2021
I remember Cliff and Mike from our college days. I often think of them. My condolences.
Bill Stanley
School
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results