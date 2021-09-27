Crotts, Michael
September 23, 1957 - September 24, 2021
As our mother wrote ... What a blessing to know that the sufferings of this present world are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us through Jesus Christ. George Michael Crotts was born in Winston-Salem, NC, the only son of George Washington Crotts, Jr., and Frances La Rue Spainhour Crotts, on September 23, 1957, and passed away peacefully into the immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on September 24, 2021.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Crotts Evans, his niece, Melissa L. Evans, and Jason Kincaid. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Marvin Mansfield Spainhour and Eunice Long Spainhour; paternal grandparents, George Washington Crotts, Sr., and Jessie Lackey Crotts; brother-in-law, Jerry M. (Marty) Evans, Jr., in 1992; and, wife, Joyce Dean Crotts, in 1996.
Michael was a 1976 graduate of West Forsyth High School and began working at a very young age with his father in home construction. He was employed by Michael L. Poe Builders. As a master carpenter for over 50 years, not only was he skilled and conscientious, but he took great pride in his work, whether it be new home construction, remodeling, building furniture or sound speakers. He also had a love of trains and model railroading. There was nothing that Michael could not do, and the knowledge of these things he has taken with him will be greatly missed.
As a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church, he served as a Trustee and was an instrumental member of the audio/video committee, where he was always most eager to lend his knowledge of sound systems even up until the week prior to his passing. He was raised in South Fork Baptist Church where he made life-long connections with many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Forsyth Memorial Park, Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church and/or Trellis Supportive Care who the family is most grateful for during Michael's last months. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.