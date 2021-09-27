Menu
Michael Crotts
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Crotts, Michael

September 23, 1957 - September 24, 2021

As our mother wrote ... What a blessing to know that the sufferings of this present world are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us through Jesus Christ. George Michael Crotts was born in Winston-Salem, NC, the only son of George Washington Crotts, Jr., and Frances La Rue Spainhour Crotts, on September 23, 1957, and passed away peacefully into the immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on September 24, 2021.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Crotts Evans, his niece, Melissa L. Evans, and Jason Kincaid. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Marvin Mansfield Spainhour and Eunice Long Spainhour; paternal grandparents, George Washington Crotts, Sr., and Jessie Lackey Crotts; brother-in-law, Jerry M. (Marty) Evans, Jr., in 1992; and, wife, Joyce Dean Crotts, in 1996.

Michael was a 1976 graduate of West Forsyth High School and began working at a very young age with his father in home construction. He was employed by Michael L. Poe Builders. As a master carpenter for over 50 years, not only was he skilled and conscientious, but he took great pride in his work, whether it be new home construction, remodeling, building furniture or sound speakers. He also had a love of trains and model railroading. There was nothing that Michael could not do, and the knowledge of these things he has taken with him will be greatly missed.

As a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church, he served as a Trustee and was an instrumental member of the audio/video committee, where he was always most eager to lend his knowledge of sound systems even up until the week prior to his passing. He was raised in South Fork Baptist Church where he made life-long connections with many dear friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Forsyth Memorial Park, Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church and/or Trellis Supportive Care who the family is most grateful for during Michael's last months. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha and Melissa, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I know your heart breaks and I wish I could make it all better, but Martha, please know, your precious brother and Melissa, your uncle, is with JESUS right now,. Through the sorrow, find comfort in this. I love you both dearly and am praying for you both. Somebody, we will Michael see him again . I love you Martha and Melissa. Trudy
Trudy Towe
October 3, 2021
Michael was a loving husband to my mother-in-law, Joyce Dean Crotts, and we are forever thankful that they found each other. Michael was talented, dependable and caring and will be greatly missed.
Erika Phillips
September 28, 2021
Martha, Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We all thought so much of Micheal, he will truly be missed. Our deepest sympathy, Janice Palmer, JoAnna, John, Jennifer
Janice Palmer and family
Friend
September 27, 2021
I lived up the street from Michael and have fond memories of our childhood. My aunt lived beside his family and I can remember playing touch football with him and his sister and a couple of others. Martha, I am so sorry for your loss. He will surely be missed. Prayers of comfort are with you in the days to come.
Vicki Constable Smith
Friend
September 27, 2021
Heaven gained another angel on the 24th when you departed us Michael. I´ve known you since you were 3ys old, and I´m finding saying the right words hard. Praying that God comforts your big sister Martha, and niece Melissa during this time of immense grief. You certainly will be missed my long time friend. Proverbs 3:4-5 Love, Susan B.
Susan Bennett Morgan
Friend
September 27, 2021
Erika and Allan Phillips
September 27, 2021
Mike was a great neighbor and friend to our family... We will be thinking of the family and send our deepest condolences. He will be missed a great deal by our family. Rest in peace Mike.
Craig, Jennifer, Sam, Mae & Pete
September 27, 2021
Larry and I are so sorry for the loss of your brother and Uncle. Our heartfelt condolences as you grieve. He was always w a smile on his face. We are so sorry for your loss and for the loss to all of your family.
Esther Novotny
Other
September 27, 2021
Rest In Peace cousin. You were a wonderful man with blessed talents. This world will miss you.
Doug Spainhour
September 27, 2021
