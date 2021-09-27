Martha and Melissa, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I know your heart breaks and I wish I could make it all better, but Martha, please know, your precious brother and Melissa, your uncle, is with JESUS right now,. Through the sorrow, find comfort in this. I love you both dearly and am praying for you both. Somebody, we will Michael see him again . I love you Martha and Melissa. Trudy

Trudy Towe October 3, 2021