Michael Gerard Czerwinski
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Czerwinski, Michael Gerard

October 19, 1959 - February 28, 2021

Michael "Mike" Gerard Czerwinski, 61, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Mike was born on October 19, 1959 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Donald Czerwinski and Marian Pospyhala Czerwinski. He grew up in Warren, Michigan and eventually moved to Florida in the 80s with his brother, where he worked for Frank's Nursery. He moved farther north to Columbia, South Carolina in 2000, eventually finding his way to Winston-Salem in 2001, where he would make his permanent home. He loved living in Winston-Salem and involved himself in his community as a member of the Somerset HOA for 20 years. Mike attended Holy Family Catholic Church, where he took pride every Christmas in decorating the church with holiday décor. Mike worked for Myers Greenhouse in Winston-Salem as a floral and plant specialist and previously worked for Dero's Home Interior. He was an avid gardener and knew everything a person could know about plants and flowers. Mike also had a love for Arizona Green Iced Tea and he always kept a stocked supply at home. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, David Czerwinski. Surviving family includes his sister, Karen Brown (Michael) of Troy, Michigan; three nieces, Rachel Dodson, Jennifer Turner (Steve) and Melissa Dodson; one nephew, Jason Czerwinski (Stephanie); sister-in-law, Connie Czerwinski; and longtime cherished friend, William Albright. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
4820 Kinnamon Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
To our wonderful cousin Michael, we will miss your quick wit, polish sarcastic, infectious laugh, but most of all your kind and generous heart. Though you lived miles away, it seemed as if we never missed a beat when we all got together. Though you are not with us on earth you'll remain forever in our hearts. We love you. Your cousins O'Grady-Czerwinski Clan
Colleen
March 15, 2021
RIP Mike. My earliest memories of you are from Ascension Catholic school and going to the beach with our two families. I'll never forget us making our first communion together. Growing up we drifted our separate ways but I always thought about you and your family. I know that you are know in the best place ever. Say hello to your mom for me and give my mom a big hug from me. RIP my friend.
Stephanie M Krajenke
Friend
March 15, 2021
Ronald, Terry & Gary Potterpin
March 12, 2021
We were heartbroken to hear of Mike´s passing. We decorated the Christmas trees at church , with Mikes expert direction, for the past few years. He was a lot of fun and had a real "eye" color etc. He will be greatly missed at weekly mass and of course on holidays. You are in our prayers!
Paul and Christine Ouellette
March 4, 2021
