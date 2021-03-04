RIP Mike. My earliest memories of you are from Ascension Catholic school and going to the beach with our two families. I'll never forget us making our first communion together. Growing up we drifted our separate ways but I always thought about you and your family. I know that you are know in the best place ever. Say hello to your mom for me and give my mom a big hug from me. RIP my friend.

Stephanie M Krajenke Friend March 15, 2021