Czerwinski, Michael Gerard
October 19, 1959 - February 28, 2021
Michael "Mike" Gerard Czerwinski, 61, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Mike was born on October 19, 1959 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Donald Czerwinski and Marian Pospyhala Czerwinski. He grew up in Warren, Michigan and eventually moved to Florida in the 80s with his brother, where he worked for Frank's Nursery. He moved farther north to Columbia, South Carolina in 2000, eventually finding his way to Winston-Salem in 2001, where he would make his permanent home. He loved living in Winston-Salem and involved himself in his community as a member of the Somerset HOA for 20 years. Mike attended Holy Family Catholic Church, where he took pride every Christmas in decorating the church with holiday décor. Mike worked for Myers Greenhouse in Winston-Salem as a floral and plant specialist and previously worked for Dero's Home Interior. He was an avid gardener and knew everything a person could know about plants and flowers. Mike also had a love for Arizona Green Iced Tea and he always kept a stocked supply at home. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, David Czerwinski. Surviving family includes his sister, Karen Brown (Michael) of Troy, Michigan; three nieces, Rachel Dodson, Jennifer Turner (Steve) and Melissa Dodson; one nephew, Jason Czerwinski (Stephanie); sister-in-law, Connie Czerwinski; and longtime cherished friend, William Albright. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.