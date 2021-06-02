Goforth, Michael Dean
December 20, 1971 - May 29, 2021
Mr. Michael Dean Goforth, 49, of Lexington, NC, entered the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, May 29, 2021, suddenly while walking the neighborhood with his wife and her family. He was born December 20, 1971, in Forsyth County to the late Ray Von and Grace "Sue" Little Goforth, Sr. Mike was born into the Immanuel Moravian Church congregation and later became an active member of Calvary Moravian Church, where he served as an Elder, a diener, and part of the Calvary Band. He was especially proud of his heritage as an eighth-generation Moravian descendant from Adam Spach and playing trumpet with the Salem Congregation Band at every Easter Sunrise Service for over 30 years. Mike thoroughly enjoyed antiques beyond historical and monetary value because they connected us to both the people and stories of the past. His extraordinary ability to recall song lyrics along with the artist who sang them was equally impressive as his love for dogs. He enjoyed traveling, especially when it involved his favorite sport of NHRA Drag Racing.
Mike was a graduate of Parkland High School in 1990, and received his Associate's Degree from Forsyth Tech. He worked at RJR Packaging for over 15 years, then with Leinbach Auctions, Renewed Design, and Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies, until his most recent position at Lowes Foods in Clemmons.
Mike is survived by his wife, Wendy Fordham Goforth, and brother, Ray Von Goforth, Jr. (Pam); mother-in-law, Jean Lewis Fordham; brother-in-law, Norian Fordham III (Caroline); nieces, Evva Katherine Fordham and Lucinda Jean Fordham; nephew, Norian Travis Fordham; aunts, Mary Ann Little and Kay Goforth; and goddaughter, Kaitlyn Williams. Mike is also survived by many special cousins, friends, co-workers, and a loving companion of 14 years, Medlen.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at Calvary Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC at 11:00 am on Friday, June 4 with a graveside burial to follow at God's Acre. The funeral service will be available by livestream via the Sunday Morning Livestream link on the calvarymoravian.org
website. Face masks are optional for those attending in person who have been fully vaccinated, but we ask those who are unvaccinated to please wear a mask. Memorials may be made to Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.