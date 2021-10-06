Hough, Michael Lane
February 9, 1948 - October 4, 2021
Michael Lane Hough passed away with dignity after a principled life on Monday, October 4th, 2021, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home; he was 73. Eldest son of George C. and Doris W. Hough, he graduated West Forsyth High School in 1966 and attended Appalachian State University until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1969. While in training for active engagement, he placed at the top of his aptitude testing at Fort Bragg and was offered a one-year course in microwave communications. He was transferred to Ft. Monmouth for the course, where he remained for an additional year to teach the same material. He concluded his enlistment in 1972 after spending a year in Germany working in communications. Mike (known as "Michael" in his adult years) went on to co-found an audio and electronics repair store, which he operated for 20 years. He then took an opportunity to move into information technology at Wake Med Center, ultimately retiring on December 31, 2010, following a 20-year career as Systems Manager for the Division of Public Health Sciences. He spent his life pursuing his passions and serving others. In addition to mentoring as Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 919 for 12 years, he donated much of his time, over the course of the next 10 years of his retirement, maintaining computer systems for close friends and local organizations. He often said, "this is my way of giving back." Mike was an accomplished musician and played the acoustic guitar by natural talent. He loved the Winston-Salem Symphony and attended countless live orchestra performances. He also enjoyed vineyard tours, wine tastings and picking the fall apples in the mountains. Mike is survived by his son, Bryan Hough (Haley) of Durham. He was immensely proud of Bryan and let Bryan (and all others!) know every chance he had. He is also survived by his younger sister, Lynn Stevens (John) of Summerfield; younger brother, Bill Hough (Alice) of Raleigh; nephew, Jason Stevens; and niece, Jodi Stevens (Jonathan Pacheco) of New Bedford, MA. He hated change but loved Nestle Crunch bars and will be remembered fondly for his quirks and unwavering reliability.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Family visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am; the service will follow at 11:00 am. The family suggests any honor donations be made to your local scout troop, local hospice organization, or charity of your choice
