My condolences to the Michael Hough families. May the Christ of Peace comfort you, hold you close to His heart, surround you with the love of our family and friends. sending this , as I had a wonderful friend and a co-worker will living in Knoxville, Tn, [10 yrs,] Harriett Hough, In honor of the family's name. Be Blessed in the Mighty name of Jesus the CHRIST.

robert rooney, kernersville, nc. October 8, 2021