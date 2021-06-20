Huffman, Michael Ray



September 15, 1965 - June 13, 2021



Huffman, Michael Ray (55) passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 13th, 2021. He was born in Newport News, VA to the late Robert "Bob" & Frances Huffman. Mike spent many years working in the HVAC Industry. Mike loved the mountains and enjoyed spending time outdoors. In his most recent years he had come to know and love the Lord Jesus Christ. Mike had a passion for antiques and collectibles. He was preceded in death by his sister Frankie Huffman and three brothers; Rick, Bobby, and Danny Edmonds. Surviving are his children Elizabeth "Hope" Wilkes (TJ), Jason Michael Huffman (Hannah); three grandchildren Caiden (4) & Noah (1) Wilkes, Elaina (3) Huffman that he adored dearly; two sisters Sissy Wall and Robin Huffman; two brothers HP Edmonds (Susan) and David Edmonds (Scott Wood), as well as his step mother Cathy Huffman. Mike had a special love for his niece Maggie Wall of Pinnacle, NC as well as a host of other nieces and nephews he cared a great deal about. A small celebration of life memorial and balloon release will be held in King, NC at Recreation Acres Large shelter. (107 White Rd, King, NC) on June 26th, 2021 at 4:00pm. The family will receive friends directly following the celebration for fellowship and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cremation Services of Winston Salem, NC (7600 Northpoint Ct, W-S, NC 27106).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.